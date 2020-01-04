Claire Williams: We had to hit rock bottom to move forward

Claire Williams believes that it was necessary for Williams to hit rock bottom in 2019, but says they can’t let it happen again.

The British team endured one of their worst seasons ever, finishing bottom of the standings with just one point courtesy of Robert Kubica and a car way off the rest of the field.

The deputy team principal, however, feels that their monumental struggles may prove to be a blessing in the long run.

“You’ve got to sometimes hit rock bottom to know what your issues are because otherwise you just… sometimes you just go through these situations and you can get to where you need to get to by the skin of your teeth,” Williams said to Autosport.com

“But you actually need to understand what’s going on in your system to make sure that you’re not just getting somewhere by the skin of your teeth and you’ve got to have a plan and a proper process.”

It was clear that the team was going to have a difficult season before it even started as they missed out on a huge portion of the pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Williams took positives from it though, praising the manner in which her staff responded to such a situation.

“I would say that the team responded really well to that because it can be quite difficult for people to be very open and honest in those situations, but we encouraged honesty within it,” she added.

“In any situation like that it can always be difficult for people to put their hands up and be honest and open.

“But our team was incredibly receptive to the process that we asked them to go through, which allowed us to put in place a load of plans in order to address the areas of weakness that were causing the issues in the first place.”

