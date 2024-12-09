Coded Lewis Hamilton message unearthed through three paddock clues

The transition of Lewis Hamilton from a Mercedes to a Ferrari driver played out in Abu Dhabi in a style fitting of the seven-time World Champion.

The seven-time champion brought to an end his 12 years with Mercedes with a fourth-place finish after lining up 16th on the grid in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and his transition to a Ferrari driver

Leaving Mercedes for Ferrari having signed a multi-year deal with the Scuderia back in January, Sunday’s Grand Prix was a poignant one for the 39-year-old.

“Each moment I have known it was one of the last and it has been really clear and really hard to let go,” Hamilton said.

“When I stopped the car I wanted to embrace the moment. Representing Mercedes has been the greatest moment of my life. Just giving thanks, my own spirit for not giving up, everyone the power to have built that car. I am proud of everyone.”

But at the end of a season that was a long goodbye given that Mercedes confirmed Hamilton’s exit in February with Ferrari announcing his signing hours later, Hamilton summed up his big change in three days.

Three days, three outfits as spotted by Autosport.

The Briton, well known in the paddock for his clothing style, initially arrived in the paddock at the start of the weekend in greyish white clothing, on qualifying day it was silver mixed with red, and on Sunday it was all Ferrari red for the 105-time Grand Prix winner.

Fans applauded the transition.

“I’m not a fashion person but Lewis has always been good at making a statement with his attire,” wrote FirstNameLastName918 on reddit.

“Now I feel kinda dumb for not noticing this, it seems so obvious,” said mrlprns while FKez05 said: “You just know how much he was smiling in the mirror getting dressed.”

deathray1611 added: “Ok, Artist Sir Lewis, storytelling through closing, very cool!”

