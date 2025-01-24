Franco Colapinto says he remains “always ready” as former F1 driver turned steward Johnny Herbert declared Jack Doohan is on “borrowed time” at Alpine.

Alpine confirmed their driver line-up for the F1 2025 championship back in August, announcing reserve driver Doohan would replace Esteban Ocon as Pierre Galsy’s new team-mate.

Franco Colapinto ‘ready’ to race for Alpine

Almost from the get-go, there was speculation that Doohan’s contract only guaranteed him four, or six, races in the A525.

That was given weight when Alpine announced they’d signed 2024 super sub Franco Colapinto as their official reserve driver after executive director Flavio Briatore said the Australian driver wasn’t guaranteed a full season with Alpine.

Colapinto had been knocking on the door of an F1 2025 race seat in his early races with Williams, scoring five points in four races, before a spat of big crashes blotted his copybook.

Alpine though, snapped him up with team boss Oliver Oakes talking about Colapinto only being an “options further down the line“.

But how far down the line that will be is the big question.

There are rumours that Doohan has just four races to prove himself, others claim six, otherwise, he’ll be replaced by Colapinto.

According to former F1 driver turned steward Johnny Herbert: “Jack Doohan will believe he’s on borrowed time already, when I’m speaking to people, they feel exactly the same thing.

“Doohan has got to deliver, and if he doesn’t deliver against Pierre Gasly, I know Flavio Briatore very well, Doohan will be out.

“He’ll be out as quick as he blinks. So pressure’s on his shoulders now for him to perform.”

But while Alpine team boss Oliver Oakes is adamant that Doohan will be given a “fair crack”, he admitted to the James Allen on F1 podcast that Alpine want “best drivers in the race car, not just now, but also in the future”.

The F1 2025 championship will, however, begin with Doohan in the car alongside Pierre Gasly. But should the situation change, Colapinto says he is “ready” to race.

“My role within the team will be to help, to help with everything I can, to bring the team back to the top, to improve the car as much as possible and to help with everything I can,” he told Motorsport.com on his first day at the team’s Enstone factory.

“I will be very attentive to whatever happens and obviously always ready if I have to get in the car at some point. Doing all the testing, developing the new car, spending a lot of time in the simulator and obviously being ready for anything.”

The Argentinean has been busy at the factory this past week with his pre-season tasks including driving the A525 in the Alpine simulator.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he said. It’s a great start to the year, so let’s try to do more.

“It’s my first time in Enstone, in Alpine. I’m very happy with this moment in my racing career. My first day in the team. It’s a team that is growing a lot, that wants to get back to the top with Renault, with Alpine.

“It’s a team that deserves to be at the top and to fight for championships. It’s a pleasure to be here and visit the factory, meet the whole team, all the people who work in this team that will be at the top. It’s a pleasure to meet them and I have a lot to learn, but it’s a great first day at Alpine.”

