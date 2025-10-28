Colton Herta is stepping up his Formula 1 dream, having swapped IndyCar for Formula 2 looking ahead to 2026.

But, Formula 2 will not be Herta’s only racing programme for 2026, as he has been confirmed in Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing’s line-up for the endurance rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Colton Herta to combine Cadillac F1, F2 and IMSA

Cadillac are preparing to hit the Formula 1 grid in 2026. Their driver line-up is already set, as the experienced duo of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez return to Formula 1 to lead the Cadillac F1 charge. Herta meanwhile has signed on the dotted line as a test driver.

In addition to that, Herta has made the huge call to depart Andretti’s IndyCar outfit and leave the series behind as he steps up his efforts to join the Formula 1 grid.

As part of that, Herta will compete in the 2026 F2 campaign. The category is regarded as the premiere junior series on the ladder to F1.

It has now also been confirmed that Herta will continue to go racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year. He will join WTR’s factory Cadillac Racing programme, competing in the 24 Hours of Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

Herta will re-unite with Jordan Taylor and Louis Delétraz for those events, the trio having emerged victorious together at Sebring in 2024.

“Super excited to join Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing for the endurance rounds this year,” said Herta as he reacted to the announcement.

“We had some success last time I was with the team and I hope to continue that.

“Jordan and Louis are some of the best drivers in the business, and it’s a pleasure to join them on this adventure. I can’t wait to get behind wheel of the Cadillac’s naturally aspirated engine. Daytona can’t come soon enough!”

Herta will balance his Cadillac F1 and IMSA duties with his Hitech TGR Formula 2 campaign. Current Hitech driver – Williams-backed Luke Browning – is in contention for the 2025 F2 title.

With just two rounds remaining, he sits third in the Drivers’ Championship standings, eight points behind Aston Martin’s Jak Crawford in second, and 27 adrift of Leonardo Fornaroli in top spot.

