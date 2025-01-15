IndyCar driver Colton Herta admitted being “kind of tired” about the carrot of a potential Formula 1 drive with a 2026 Cadillac F1 seat “not a for sure thing”.

The 24-year-old, who finished as runner-up in the IndyCar standings last year, has been linked with Formula 1 on multiple occasions in the past, and is believed to be one of the frontrunners to join Cadillac when they get set to arrive on the grid in 2026.

Colton Herta: Future F1 drive with Cadillac ‘not a for sure thing’

Herta is signed with the TWG-owned Andretti IndyCar team, which is also behind the Cadillac Formula 1 bid, and with reports claiming the team wishes to place an American driver in the car, Herta’s name has been brought up as a potential candidate.

When it was put to him about a potential drive in Formula 1, he wanted to remain focused on his IndyCar career at this point – with it not being a given that he would make the move to F1 if the opportunity arose.

“I’ve kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now,” Herta told media, as per Motorsport Week.

“I’ve had the carrot in front of me for a while. I’m kind of tired of that being the case, and I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I’d have to think about it.

“It’s still not a for sure thing. All my friends and family are here in the U.S., and I don’t know anybody where I’m going, so it’s a big decision to make, if I have to make that decision.”

What might happen as Cadillac get set to join the F1 2026 grid?

Herta was previously linked with Red Bull’s junior team for the 2023 season, but did not have enough FIA Super Licence points to qualify to drive in Formula 1 – with the sport’s governing body refusing to grant him an exemption.

He currently sits on 39 points as of the end of the 2024 season, and with 40 required for a seat, the American would need to make it past that threshold if he is to qualify for a Formula 1 drive.

He is unfazed about that prospect, however, and if he were to be offered a seat, he will consider the implications – but if not, he said he will be in a good position with his current career.

“I guess the answer to that is I didn’t even know what the math was to get into — to get a super licence,” he said.

“If it happens, it happens, great, and then I’ll have a decision to make, if I’m still wanted.

“If it doesn’t happen, then poor me, I’m stuck racing IndyCars. I’ll be all right either way.”

