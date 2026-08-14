Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss left an asterisk when knocking back suggestions his team could opt for a young driver should it need to fill an F1 2027 race seat.

Though happy with its experienced pairing of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta has been consistently linked with a race seat for 2027, while more recently, there has been noise of a potential move for Ferrari-backed Rafael Camara.

Colton Herta Cadillac F1 future update

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The latest F1 ‘silly season’ driver market is threatening to burst into life.

This has included Perez being linked with a move to Williams amid suggestions Carlos Sainz is keen on a move away from Grove while Alex Albon is also understood to be far from a sure thing.

Bottas, meanwhile, has declared that he will not be a part of this driver market, amid speculation linking Herta with his seat.

Herta is widely considered as next in line for a Cadillac drive, having walked away from his IndyCar career to go all-in on his Formula 1 dream.

In addition to becoming Cadillac test driver, the American joined the Formula 2 grid with Hitech, though he has struggled to impress.

Herta is scheduled for four FP1 outings with Cadillac in F1 2026. Without any further Super Licence points from F2 – which would be the case in his current position – he risks falling a point short of obtaining the minimum required to qualifying for the all-important licence for 2027.

Amid Herta’s struggles, and the Perez rumours, talk emerged that Cadillac could turn to Ferrari junior Rafael Camara. The reigning Formula 3 champion is in a three-way fight for the F2 title also including Red Bull-backed Nikola Tsolov and Alpine’s Gabriele Mini.

However, having already played down the idea of losing Perez to Williams, Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss dismissed the speculation surrounding young driver targets as “unsubstantiated”, though left the door open for a change of stance.

“Would a younger driver come in and push the team? It’s certainly something that we think about,” Towriss told PlanetF1.com and other invited media.

“We’ve got two experienced drivers that we’re very happy with, that are pushing the team, will continue to push them.

“I’ll throw the caveat though. It’s Formula 1. Things can always change. There are no changes planned at the moment for ’27, but things can always change.

“I know there’s been some of the rumours out there with some of the young drivers. They’re not substantiated, so that’s not something I would focus on. So we’re not focused on that at the moment.”

More on Cadillac F1 rumours from PlanetF1.com

Cadillac confirms Sergio Perez stance after Williams exit rumours

Valtteri Bottas dismisses Cadillac exit rumours with emphatic message

Cadillac F1 dismissed its team principal Graeme Lowdon over the summer break in a surprise move, appointing former Alpine F1 executive director Marcin Budkowski as his replacement.

Cadillac is still chasing its first point in Formula 1 with Bottas’ P13 in China the team’s best result thus far.

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