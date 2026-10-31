Colton Herta reveals ‘options’ if Cadillac F1 push fails

Colton Herta hinted that he has various options on the table should he fail to secure an F1 seat for the 2027 season.

Herta thought he had achieved the required 40 points to secure his FIA Super Licence, but an embarrassing error left him one shy of the mark following opening practice in Mexico.

Colton Herta has ‘a lot of options open to me’

Herta moved from IndyCar to the F1 paddock this term with one goal on his mind: securing an F1 seat as soon as possible.

Competing in junior category F2, expectations were high, much as they had been the previous year when Super Formula and SuperGT veteran Ritomo Miyata joined the action.

However, much like with Miyata, results have proved hard to come by, with the cars and the style of racing far removed from the categories that either driver has previously enjoyed success in.

Despite this, Cadillac appears determined to at least ensure it has the option of fielding the American next season, granting Herta as many FP1 sessions as it takes to move him across the threshold.

Cadillac believed this marker had been hit in Mexico, but an admin error – which saw IndyCar list Herta as finishing sixth, not seventh, in the 2025 IndyCar standings – caused his pre-practrice tally to be incorrectly calculated as 39 points instead of 38.

Drivers must accumulate 40 points towards their super licence, a mandatory credential to race in F1, over a three year period.

Herta therefore remains one point short, meaning he will need to substitute for either Valteri Bottas or Sergio Perez again at one of the remaining rounds.

Should either Cadillac fail to provide him with a race seat or be unable to clear an additional session, it is possible that Herta could remain in F2 next term, given the significant Super Licence points, on offer for a positive campaign.

However, this is not something that Herta has been previously minded to entertain.

“I think it’s something that we still have to discuss, and you know, there’s a lot of options that are open to me,” he told Sky Sports.

“But you know, like I’ve stated, like this, this for me is what I’m pouring all my effort into right now, and this is where I want to be. So, you know, that’s the goal.”

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Asked if he’s ‘enjoyed’ his season in F2, Herta added: “I think it’s different.

“I think the parts that you don’t enjoy are going back to being a junior series driver, where you have to wake up super early. You’re first on, last off. Your parking passes suck, and so there’s some bad parts.

“But, you know, I think just being able to learn- it’s almost like learning a new profession. These cars are so different to what I’ve raced in the past, and so being able to kind of challenge myself in that aspect has been very enjoyable this year.

“I think some of the results have been not so enjoyable, but you know, I think I always try to look at it and just be fortunate in the situation that I’m in.”

Speaking about the mishap with regard to his points situation, Herta said: “Math is hard sometimes. I guess.

“Hopefully, it gives me another chance of getting back in the car sometime in the future. So maybe it’s not a terrible thing.

“But yeah, you know, going into the weekend, I was kind of under the assumption that if I did the 100K here, we would have it. Seems like that’s probably not the case. So [we’re] trying to make a plan around that and see what’s going to happen in the future.”

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