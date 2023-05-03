Competition: Win a brand-new PlayStation 5 with On Track GP!

We’ve teamed up with our friends at DR Sports and On Track GP to offer you the chance to win a brand-new PlayStation 5 – and entering could hardly be simpler.

If you didn’t know already, On Track GP is the new YouTube channel presented in collaboration between PlanetF1.com and Global Fan Network, which launched just before the 2023 Formula 1 season began, and we are offering one lucky winner a PlayStation 5 and to enter, you just need to:

Subscribe to On Track GP on YouTube

Follow On Track GP on Instagram

Like the pinned Instagram post on the On Track GP account, (which is also available below), to be in with a chance to win. Good luck!

PlanetF1.com recommends

PlanetF1.com and Global Fan Network launch new F1 channel ‘On Track GP’

Toto Wolff reveals details of Mercedes’ planned Imola upgrades

If you are new to On Track GP and what it is about, you have already missed out on fun and entertaining Formula 1 content that has brought us through the season so far – mixing fan reaction and banter with PlanetF1.com’s expert knowledge.

From live race watchalongs, to fan debates, to wider discussions about the sport, as well as explainer videos to help bring newer Formula 1 fans up to speed with the sport, the channel has something for everyone – and it’s only going to get bigger and better from here.

So once you’ve entered the competition, be sure to head to our YouTube channel and watch through the back catalogue to date, we’ve even put our Azerbaijan Grand Prix highlights below for you to watch to help you on your way!