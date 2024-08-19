Concern for Red Bull at Dutch Grand Prix in key Helmut Marko admission – round-up
Summer break is ending, and the Dutch Grand Prix is on the horizon, which means it’s high time for the Formula 1 news scene to get ramped back up!
Today, we’re looking into a worrying prediction by Helmut Marko, some big changes for Sergio Perez, and more.
More concern for Max Verstappen as Helmut Marko issues worrying Zandvoort verdict
Conceding Red Bull have problems with the RB20, Helmut Marko has warned Max Verstappen that they may not be resolved when F1 returns for his home race in Zandvoort.
Although Red Bull picked up where they left off last season with four wins in the first five races of this championship, Verstappen has won just three of the last nine and currently sits on a four-race winless streak.
Change at Red Bull with Sergio Perez set for new race engineer at Dutch GP
Sergio Perez will have a new race engineer working with him at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, with Hugh Bird temporarily stepping aside on paternity leave.
With Sergio Perez’s immediate future at Red Bull secured as the team has kept the faith with him alongside Max Verstappen to start the second half of 2024, the Mexican driver will be working with a new race engineer for the upcoming races.
Decompress from summer break:
👉 ‘Fiddle brake’ banned: The controversial McLaren braking system banned by the FIA
👉 Max Verstappen and Lando Norris data revealed ahead of 10-race showdown
Daniel Ricciardo given ‘slight favourite’ boost as Red Bull decide Liam Lawson future – report
While Red Bull’s ‘Plan A’ is to keep Sergio Perez beyond the end of the season, a report has claimed that if he were to be replaced, Daniel Ricciardo is the leading driver to step up.
Perez signed a new two-year contract with the team earlier this year, but his drop-off in form had led to uncertainty over his future with Red Bull – though Christian Horner confirmed after the Belgian Grand Prix that he would remain in place after the summer break.
Mercedes W15 correlation breakthrough with ‘a route back’ plotted
Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin has downplayed the team’s confidence heading into the second half of the season, but has highlighted the “good mood” at Brackley.
With three wins in the last four races, Mercedes’ ascendancy in the second quarter of the 2024 championship has seen some pay-off for the decisions made and the lessons learned at Brackley over the past two years.
