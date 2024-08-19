Summer break is ending, and the Dutch Grand Prix is on the horizon, which means it’s high time for the Formula 1 news scene to get ramped back up!

Today, we’re looking into a worrying prediction by Helmut Marko, some big changes for Sergio Perez, and more.

More concern for Max Verstappen as Helmut Marko issues worrying Zandvoort verdict

Conceding Red Bull have problems with the RB20, Helmut Marko has warned Max Verstappen that they may not be resolved when F1 returns for his home race in Zandvoort.

Although Red Bull picked up where they left off last season with four wins in the first five races of this championship, Verstappen has won just three of the last nine and currently sits on a four-race winless streak.

Change at Red Bull with Sergio Perez set for new race engineer at Dutch GP

Sergio Perez will have a new race engineer working with him at this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, with Hugh Bird temporarily stepping aside on paternity leave. With Sergio Perez's immediate future at Red Bull secured as the team has kept the faith with him alongside Max Verstappen to start the second half of 2024, the Mexican driver will be working with a new race engineer for the upcoming races.

