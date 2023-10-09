‘Concerned’ FIA respond to Qatar GP that ‘jeopardised’ driver safety

Formula 1 governing body the FIA has issued a statement confirming steps will be taken to ensure no repeat of the extreme demands of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Following on from Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, which resulted in conditions-related challenges that saw drivers withdrawing, vomiting, and seeking medical checks afterward, the FIA has issued a statement confirming an analysis is underway to ensure better driver safety.

The race took place in 40-degree Celsius temperatures, with a humidity level of over 60% – the conditions resulted in Esteban Ocon vomiting early on, while Logan Sargeant withdrew due to feeling unwell, and several drivers complained of nausea and near-fainting episodes behind the wheel.

FIA respond to Qatar GP criticism

George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) said he felt the conditions had been a step too far.

“Today was beyond the limit, I think, of what was acceptable for driving,” he said.

“If over 50 percent of the grid were saying they’re feeling sick, couldn’t drive, close to passing out – you don’t want to be passing out when you’re driving 200 miles an hour down the straight and that’s how I felt at times. Any hotter, I think I’d have retired because my body was going to give up.”

Race winner Max Verstappen, who ran in clear air up front, said: “These kind of temperatures are just too extreme. It has nothing to do with more training, or whatever.

“But just the whole day it’s like you’re walking around in a sauna. Then in the night, the humidity goes up. The races are quite long. It’s very, very warm. I think it’s also quite on the limit of what is what should be allowed. So there are a few things to look at. But this was definitely way too hot.”

With most of the drivers pointing out that they felt the demands of the Qatar Grand Prix had been a step too far, the FIA has issued a statement that broadly agrees with that assessment.

“The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the well-being of the drivers,” the governing body said in a statement released on Monday.

“While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety.

“The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the Competitors, however as with other matters relating to safety such as circuit infrastructure and car safety requirements, the FIA will take all reasonable measures to establish and communicate acceptable parameters in which Competitions are held.”

As a result, the FIA has confirmed that work is beginning to firm up guidelines on what may or may not be acceptable conditions for going racing in extreme weather scenarios in the future.

“As such, the FIA has begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions,” continued the statement.

“It should be noted that while next year’s edition of the Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled later in the year, when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.

“A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others.

“Research from other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events. The FIA’s commitment to closer cooperation between technical, safety, and medical departments under the leadership of the FIA President will facilitate this process.”

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say that he felt pulling away from challenges such as Sunday’s Qatar GP would be a “weak view”.

“Impressive to watch the F1 drivers cope with those condition in Qatar,” he posted on social media.

“I’ve been that hot in a Le Mans/Daytona24/F1 car, you can get delirious at the wheel, and when the adrenaline subsides and the heat soaks you just can’t get away from your own body it hurts so much.

“It’s races like Qatar and very rainy days that make F1 drivers look the heroes and athletes they are. Absolutely don’t buy into the weak view we shouldn’t put them through this kind of challenge. Check out [Ayrton] Senna in Brazil, [Jackie] Stewart at rainy Nurburgring, Lauda post-crash, etc etc.”

