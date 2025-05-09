Karun Chandhok has claimed that new Alpine driver Franco Colapinto had “a shunt” during testing as he prepares to take over Jack Doohan’s seat.

Colapinto has already raced nine times in F1 but Alpine have sought to give him more time behind the wheel by conducting a number of private tests away from the F1 schedule.

Concern raised over Franco Colapinto testing results

Colapinto has been testing alongside Alpine junior Paul Aron but it is the Argentine who has been given the call-up, replacing Doohan for at least the next five races.

But Chandhok, who himself raced just 11 times in F1, has heard that testing for Colapinto has not been entirely smooth sailing.

“The information I was given to understand is that they tested at Qatar and Monza and I think he had a shunt or he had an off in those as well,” Chandhok told Sky Sports.

“Look, I think Colapinto is a good driver, but we only saw a small snapshot of it, and really, it’s hard to judge in that small window.”

PlanetF1.com understands the incident at Monza was a minor off through the gravel.

Undoubtedly there has been a financial aspect behind the move with Colapinto attracting a number of sponsors from his home country of Argentina as well as the surrounding area.

F1.com’s Lawrence Barretto said Colapinto was Argentina’s second biggest sports star behind Lionel Messi and that there was “scope for that support to increase now he has been promoted to a race seat”.

“He also brings star power as well as a huge, passionate and engaged fanbase, having starred for Williams and become a national hero in his home country of Argentina,” Barretto said.

“His impact was such that he is considered the nation’s current second biggest sporting star behind footballing legend Lionel Messi.”

The driver himself said he was excited to begin, saying he wants to deliver the best results alongside Pierre Gasly.

“Firstly, I want to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to drive competitively for the next five races,” he said.

“I will work hard with the team to prepare for the next race in Imola and the upcoming triple-header, which will no doubt be intense and a big challenge for everyone.

“I have stayed sharp, and I am as ready as possible with the team’s race support testing programme, as well as on the simulator at Enstone.

“I will do my best to get up to speed quickly and give it my all to deliver the best possible results alongside Pierre.”

