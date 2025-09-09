Although Franco Colapinto wasn’t feeling 100% after a swelteringly hot Italian Grand Prix, claims online that he almost fainted have been exaggerated.

Colapinto finished Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix in 17th place after a difficult race in which the driver complained about cramp that was making it difficult for him around the Monza circuit.

What happened with Franco Colapinto at the Italian Grand Prix?

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

“Oh, I can’t… Oh, I’m having a cramp,” he told Alpine.

On the radio to his race engineer Josh Peckett with eight laps to go, Colapinto worryingly reported: “I can’t brake, I’m so scared.”

Whether the latter was an issue with the cramp or his A525 F1 car, Colapinto did not say but he did have a worrying moment when he spoke with the media after the race.

Giving a post-race interview to the Spanish media, a visibly tired Colapinto, sporting an ice towel around his neck, walked off to the right where a clatter was heard while a concerned Isack Hadjar looked on.

X came to life, claiming Colapinto had fainted, or almost fainted, and had to be assisted by his team while others said it was the journalists present who helped him.

There was speculation that he was suffering from dehydration, shortness of breath or even low blood pressure.

But while that was all speculation, what was fact is after sitting down for a minute or two and hydrating, Colapinto got back to his feet and finished up his media duties.

PlanetF1.com understands from those present that the online claims have been greatly exaggerated.

Franco Colapinto v Pierre Gasly: F1 2025 head-to-head stats

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Finishing down in 17th place, Colapinto admitted it was a difficult race as Alpine didn’t have the pace to attack.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other media outlets, he said: “I think we knew we just lacked pace and we struggled to make any progress. Yeah, very difficult.

“I think it was also very tough afternoon. We just need to work and understand what we can do.”

Sunday’s result means Colapinto has yet to score a point in Alpine colours, leading to rumours he could be replaced at the end of the season.

Asked about the team’s expectations, he said: “I think just keep building up and keep trying to find pace. Try to maximixe every weekend and every quali and race.

“I’m doing my best,” he added.

Read next: Why Brundle and Bernie are split over McLaren’s Monza team orders call