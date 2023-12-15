Confirmed: The official F1 2024 entry list released with new-look names

The F1 2024 campaign feels a lot closer now after the FIA confirmed the entry list, with several teams sporting new names.

As the dust settles on the most recent campaign of Formula 1 action, focus now switches to what is to come as the teams and drivers gear up for F1 2024 action.

And it is a grid rather unique in F1 terms, as no driver changes have been made between the end of F1 2023 and F1 2024 start.

New identities confirmed around F1 grid

But, while the teams will all line-up with the same drivers, change is still in the air, with several teams having name changes confirmed by the FIA’s F1 2024 entry list.

Sauber has treated us to quite the tongue twister with their new name, as they race without Alfa Romeo for the first time since 2017.

Goodbye to Alfa Romeo and hello Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

Aston Martin meanwhile had already confirmed their identity shift ahead of the F1 2024 entry list, now the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team after a five-year extension was signed with the Saudi Arabian oil company to make it the team’s sole title sponsor, rather than a joint-honour alongside Cognizant as had been the case since 2021.

Elsewhere, we will need to wait a little longer for the eagerly-anticipated new name of Red Bull’s second team, with the AlphaTauri identity set to make way.

The F1 2024 season entrants are as follows…

Oracle Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen + Sergio Perez

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team: Lewis Hamilton + George Russell

Scuderia Ferrari: Charles Leclerc + Carlos Sainz

McLaren Formula 1 Team: Lando Norris + Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team: Fernando Alonso + Lance Stroll

BWT Alpine F1 Team: Esteban Ocon + Pierre Gasly

Williams Racing: Alex Albon + Logan Sargeant

Scuderia AlphaTauri RB: Daniel Ricciardo + Yuki Tsunoda

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber: Valtteri Bottas + Zhou Guanyu

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team: Nico Hulkenberg + Kevin Magnussen

