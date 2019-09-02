Juan Manuel Correa, who suffered leg fractures and a spinal injury in Saturday’s fatal F2 crash, will remain in intensive care for a further 24 hours before beginning his recovery.

Correa suffered the injuries when he crashed into the out of control Anthoine Hubert on the second lap of the F2 feature race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The race was immediately abandoned with emergency personnel quickly on the scene to assist all the drivers involved.

Correa was airlifted to the CHU Liege hospital where he underwent surgery for extensive leg fractures and a “minor” spinal injury.

His team released the following update on Monday morning via Instagram.

“After a lengthy surgery to repair fractures to both his legs, JM Correa has started his recovery process,” it read.

“He will be in intensive care for at least 24 hours.

“His Family is thankful to all the people who are sending caring messages.

“When his conditions will be more stable, JM will be transferred to USA to follow his recovery treatment for the next months.

“JM is overwhelmed of sadness and his prayers are for Antoine Hubert’s Family.”

Tragically Hubert did not survive the crash.

