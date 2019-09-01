Juan Manuel Correa, who was involved in a fatal accident in the F2 feature race at Spa, is in a stable condition having suffered leg fractures and a minor spinal injury.

The Sauber Junior team driver was involved in a multi-car crash at Turn 4 on the second lap of Saturday’s race.

Correa was immediately attended to be emergency and medical crews as were the others involved; Anthoine Hubert and Giuliano Alesi.

Sadly Hubert succumbed to his injuries while Correa underwent surgery a few hours later, having suffered leg and spinal injuries.

He is in a stable condition at the CHU Liege hospital.

His team released the following statement.

“Today, American Juan Manuel Correa was involved in a scary incident at the Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium,” it read.

“A victim of an accident that happened in front of him, Correa had no place to go and made contact with a fellow competitor’s stopped FIA Formula 2 car. Suffering fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury, Correa underwent surgery and is resting in Intensive Care.

“At the current moment, Juan Manuel Correa’s condition is stable. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Juan Manuel remained conscious the entire time until his admission to the operating room.

“While you keep Juan Manuel in your thoughts and prayers, please also pray for the well being of Anthoine Hubert’s friends and family. In motorsports, we are a family, and we lost one of our family members today.

“More updates on Juan Manuel’s condition will be made public when available.”

