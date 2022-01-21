Circuit of The Americas, the host track of the United States Grand Prix has begun work to rid the circuit of the bumps that have plagued the venue in recent years.

In relation to Formula 1, the series encountered problems with the track surface in 2019, however, it is hoped that the work that is being carried out at the circuit will improve the condition of the surface at the venue which has played host to Formula 1 since 2012.

Track improvement work took place at the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the 2020 season with the focus on Turn 1, Turn 9, and the back straight.

The latest resurfacing work is taking place at Turn 2, Turn 10 and, from Turn 12 to Turn 16.

“COTA hired consultants to review asphalt designs and diagnose the parts of the track in need of resurfacing,” said a statement from the track.

“Ground penetration radar and laser mapping equipment and software was used to map the track and identify the different repairs needed.

“From there, COTA worked to repave Turns 12 through 16 and build a concrete pad to reinforce the areas at Turn 2 and 10.

“Additionally, COTA worked with contractors to ensure the new asphalt and concrete foundations were even and flush, creating an ideal track for upcoming races and events.”

COTA provided an update on the resurfacing work this week.

New year, new surface. 🚧 For the past few weeks, the track has undergone a large-scale resurfacing initiative. Turns 2-10 and 12-16 have been repaved, and a concrete pad to reinforce the areas at Turns 2 and 10 has been built. pic.twitter.com/oEuCCFDZO5 — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) January 20, 2022

The 2015 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix was hit with torrential rain which had a huge impact on the circuit.

“We excavated nine feet deep to put the track here and brought in special soils,” Circuit boss Bobby Epstein said back in 2019, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“However clearly the flood of 2015 caused some very serious heaving, and we haven’t fixed those areas since then, and it’s just gotten worse.

“There’s been some washout around pipes.

“There are pipes under the track, and in 2015 the water followed those pipes, not just inside but around them. It caused erosion that left this void, and then you get some heaving and shrinking.”

COTA will host Formula 1’s second trip to the United States in 2022, from October 21-23 with the Miami Grand Prix making its debut on the schedule as round five of the World Championship from May 6-8.

Formula 1 is not the only motorsport due to visit COTA this year with NASCAR visiting the circuit in March while the venue will host MotoGP in April.