Formula 1 teams do not disclose the finer details of their drivers’ contracts, but according to a report, Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi deal could be a lucrative one for the German – if he scores points.

That’s because this season, each point scored in the Audi colours will mean an extra €50,000 for the driver.

Nico Hulkenberg could reportedly earn an extra €50,000 per point

This season Hulkenberg will remain with the same operation for whom he drove last year, as Sauber, who he first raced for in 2013, transforms into Audi.

The German manufacturer has not only rebranded the team for the F1 2026 season, but it will also be a works outfit for the first time in its history with an Audi engine powering the R26.

But the automaker’s investment isn’t limited to the technical elements of the Formula 1 team, it could also have extended to the drivers’ contracts.

Audi has not revealed the financial details behind Hulkenberg, nor Gabriel Bortoleto’s contracts; such details remain confidential at all the Formula 1 team.

It’s not uncommon for drivers to receive performance bonuses, often linked to points-paying results.

Last year, it’s estimated Lando Norris reportedly earned a base salary of $18 millions but pocketed $39.5 million more on bonuses.

It was similar for Oscar Piastri, his McLaren teammate, who earned $37.5 million for the year, with almost three-quarters of that sum coming from bonus payments.

During his time at Lotus, Kimi Raikkonen accumulated €19.5 million in bonus payments over the 2012 and 2013 seasons, which led to unpaid salaries and threats to boycott, before he returned to Ferrari for 2014.

Back then, the Finn was receiving a €50,000 bonus per point – just as Hulkenberg is now enjoying, according to Austrian outlet OE24.

Had that been in place last season, when the German scored 51 points including 15 from a third place at the British Grand Prix, he might have earned an extra €2,550,000.

Hulkenberg could build on that this season given Formula 1’s all-new regulatory reset.

Although Audi is one of two new engine suppliers on the grid, the new engine regulations and cars have opened the door for teams to outperform expectations.

The new cars will feature active aerodynamics, while the engines will run on sustainable fuel with a 50/50 split between electric and combustion power.

1996 World Champion Damon Hill believes the Hinwil-based operation could be one of those surprises after getting a sneak peek of the car at its pre-season shakedown.

“Audi sort of inserted themselves into what was Sauber, and so they’ve been gradually taking that over at that operation,” he told talkSPORT.

“So that operation is pretty much up and running, but it’s going to be very much embellished by the Audi, the influence of them, a big manufacturer coming in, so long-awaited to see Audi in, and they’ve already run their car in Barcelona for a couple of laps.

“It sounded really nice, actually. We weren’t allowed to get close – only went off of some spies who were around the track with their mobile phones.

Audi will present its R26 to the public in Berlin on Tuesday.

