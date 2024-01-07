Ferrari and Aston Martin have reportedly both passed the FIA crash tests with their F1 2024 cars.

The FIA crash test is seen as a major milestone in a team’s preparations for a new season as the countdown continues to the crucial car launch and winter testing.

Very speculative reports claimed last week that Red Bull, who won all but one of the 22 races last season, failed their first crash test with the new RB20 car, but there is zero evidence to suggest those rumours are true.

Ferrari, Aston Martin pass F1 2024 crash tests

Meanwhile, new reports have indicated that both Ferrari and Aston Martin have successfully navigated the hurdle and are free to press on with their 2024 plans.

According to Sky Italia, Ferrari’s 2024 car – codenamed Project 676 – passed at the first attempt just before Christmas, with the news of their success only arriving recently.

Ferrari, the only team other than Red Bull to win a race in 2023, will launch their new car on February 13, eight days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Aston Martin, meanwhile, will reveal the AMR24 on February 12 and have been boosted by the news that the car has also passed the crash test and received FIA homologation for 2024, as reported by Spanish publication SoyMotor.

The Silverstone-based team enjoyed their strongest season in years in 2023, with Fernando Alonso claiming six podium finishes in the first eight races before adding two more following the summer break at Zandvoort and Interlagos.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Ranked: The top 10 most successful Adrian Newey Formula 1 car designs

Red Bull RB17: The £5million hypercar with huge Adrian Newey influence

The positive news for Ferrari and Aston Martin comes after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko somewhat addressed the rumours of the failed test, arguing it is actually a bad sign if teams pass the crash test on their first go.

He told F1-Insider: “If we had passed the first crash test, there would have been a problem. Because then we would have done a bad job.”

The initial reports of Red Bull’s rumoured failed crash test have emerged at a time much intrigue surrounds the team’s philosophy for 2024, having produced the most dominant season by any team in F1 history last year.

Rumours persist that Red Bull may choose to go aggressive with the design of the RB20 in a bid to “annihilate” the opposition, with fears of diminishing returns as F1 enters its third year of the ground effect era in 2024.

However, in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher (below), team principal Christian Horner hinted Red Bull would seek “evolution, not revolution” in 2024.

Read next: Red Bull make ominous RB20 admission with ‘weaknesses’ of RB19 addressed