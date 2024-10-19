‘Crazy’ Max Verstappen prediction in Lando Norris F1 2024 title boost

Under pressure for the first time since 2021, Danica Patrick says Formula 1 could see the “frustrated” and “crazy” side of Max Verstappen as he looks to win his fourth World title.

Verstappen will line up on the Sprint grid at the United States Grand Prix determined to turn his pole position into an eight-point maximum score.

‘Things can kind of get a little bit crazy with Max Verstappen’

The Dutchman shrugged off Red Bull’s ‘Bibgate’ controversy to grab pole position on Friday night by 0.012s ahead of George Russell while his title rival Lando Norris is on the second row of the grid in the fourth place.

It was a good outcome for Verstappen who’s lead in the Drivers’ standings is down to 52 points with Norris having pulled back 26 in the last four races.

But according to former IndyCar driver turned Sky pundit Patrick, if Norris continues to apply pressure on Verstappen, he could see his title rival implode.

Saying Verstappen doesn’t have to do “anything different”, Patrick said: “He has a very big lead, and this has to go all right for Lando or someone else that’s mathematically able to make it.

“But we have seen what happens when Max gets frustrated, or when he’s struggling, and he gets wheel-to-wheel, things can kind of get a little bit crazy out there. So I find that to be exciting. I kind of like to watch that side of Max.

“And we are more than likely going to see that, but I don’t think that means he’s actually doing anything different.”

F1 2024: Max Verstappen v Lando Norris title fight

But while Verstappen has what could be seen as a comfortable 52-point lead, and one he only needs to protect to bag his fourth World title, 2009 World Champion Jenson Button has warned him of the folly of that.

“I think as soon as you start tightening up and thinking, ‘I’m just going to back it off a little bit and just bring points home’, it doesn’t work, because everyone around you is being aggressive,” he said.

“So yeah, Max only knows one way to go racing, and that’s why we love his style of racing. He’s aggressive. He pushes the boundaries. He’s not going to change I don’t think.”

Martin Brundle though reckons the Dutchman will be very relaxed as he’s in the position of already having three, never mind one, World title to his name.

“Max has got a two-race comfort zone in terms of World Championship points in his pocket. I mean, he’ll be looking in his rear view mirrors a little bit, but after Max won his first World Championship he said, and we saw, that he just relaxed,” he said.

“I don’t think he loses a whole lot of sleep, and I certainly don’t think he does anything less than 100 per cent.”

