Ferrari’s qualifying struggles could be caused by its car’s characteristics, while Red Bull isn’t losing any sleep over Ralf Schumacher’s Verstappen comments…

We’ve got all this and more in the F1 news round-up for Tuesday, 29th of April.

F1 news: Ferrari’s SF-25 goes “into crisis” on low-fuel running

Charles Leclerc’s admission that Ferrari is “doing something wrong” in qualifying has been followed up with a report in Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that the SF-25 “goes into crisis” in certain circumstances.

Only once so far in F1 2025 has a Ferrari made the top three in qualifying, and La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that when the SF-25 runs with minimal fuel, the slow-speed sections of a track become a major problem, as the car “goes into crisis” when it is looking for mechanical grip in such conditions, as would be the case in qualifying.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton signs new multi-year deal with Fanatics

Fresh off the back of his appearance at the Fanatics opening of its first flagship store in London this week, Hamilton has signed a new multi-year deal with the company.

Sports and entertainment trading cards, along with trading-card games, will be the key focus of the new store, featuring Fanatics Collectibles’ brands such as Topps and Match Attax.

Additional items such as signed kits, jerseys, and balls will also be sold, with a range of community events planned and a personal card creation suite also featuring.

Hamilton’s association with Fanatics Collectibles is to stretch far beyond the grand opening, as he has agreed to a unique, individual multi-year partnership with the company that owns Topps, the rights holder for official F1 trading cards.

F1 news: Red Bull not losing sleep over Ralf Schumacher comments

Ralf Schumacher has been one of the most vocal pundits claiming that Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull after this year – but his comments aren’t bothering the company.

“I have a good relationship with Ralf,” Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Bild. “He does his job and we focus on ourselves.

“But nobody has to worry that we at Red Bull are having sleepless nights because of his statements.”

F1 news: Will the FIA’s swearing rules be overhauled?

After the introduction of guidelines under the International Sporting Code’s Appendix B in late 2024, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hinted they could be revised.

“Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA World Championships, I am considering making improvements to Appendix B,” Ben Sulayem wrote on Instagram.

“As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most.

“Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central in helping keep the sport accessible for all our sporting family.

“Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules.

“This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the heart of all we do at the FIA.”

