Critical GM problem raised by Christian Horner: ‘We’re not paying for it’

The Formula 1 paddock has been abuzz with rumors that General Motors may be entering the sport after all — but there are plenty of questions being asked of the endeavor here in Las Vegas.

Christian Horner of Red Bull Racing has touched on the team’s potential entry, raising significant questions about the OEM’s funding and large concerns with logistics.

Christian Horner declares ‘we’re not paying’ for GM in F1

Late on Thursday night, the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock lit up: a rumor had emerged that an 11th Formula 1 team was on the horizon after all, and that General Motors would be the ones fielding the endeavor.

In 2023, the FIA opened an expression of interest, where manufacturers or other teams could apply to join the Formula 1 grid. One such team was Andretti Global, the motorsport operation helmed by Michael Andretti. After Andretti applied, General Motors signed on with the promise that Cadillac would provide the power units for the team in the future.

That sign-on, though, came too late, and Formula 1 ultimately rejected Andretti Global’s entry. It did, however, leave the door open for Cadillac.

Michael Andretti was pinned as one of the key issues with the Andretti entry, and earlier in 2024, the team boss stepped down. In his place is Dan Towriss, a businessman who invested heavily in Andretti several years ago.

It is currently unclear if Towriss is still involved, or if Cadillac will be fielding this entry outside of the Andretti banner. But whatever the case, Red Bull boss Christian Horner had much to say about the potential 11th team on Sky Sports F1.

“There’s a lot of rumors going around,” he said.

“Nobody’s spoken to us about it, but who knows. Obviously, for an American team to come in, I think would be a positive.

“We’ve got Haas, but to have a big OEM — Ford vs. GM could be pretty sexy.”

However, Horner denied that he — or any other team — could have influence over any decisions regarding the entrance of future teams.

“It’s down to the commercial rights holder and the FIA,” he said, “and like with all these things, it comes down to the finances and how it’s going to be funded, and how it’s going to be paid.

“As long as, logistically, they can be accommodated, we have absolutely no problem with seeing GM come here — but we’re not paying for it.”

That being said, Horner already feels there are logistical concerns worth noting — particularly when it comes to dividing up the prize fund and in adding an 11th garage at smaller race tracks.

“Operationally, somewhere like Zandvoort, how does that work?” Horner mused.

“So, we’ve got no issue with them coming. We welcome them with open arms, but you don’t want to see the prize fund diluted.

“It will be that question of, who’s side of the cake does it come out of?”

