1996 World Champion Damon Hill has announced he is leaving Sky Sports F1, after a 13-season stint with the broadcaster.

Hill has featured among Sky’s rotating punditry panel since the company took on live broadcasting rights of Formula 1 in 2012, and he has confirmed the 2024 season will be his last with the channel.

Damon Hill announces Sky F1 departure after ‘fantastic 13 years’

Hill has been a staple figure among Sky’s punditry line-up since the broadcaster arrived in Formula 1, and he has diversified his media career in recent years through appearances on Formula 1’s official channels via the F1 Nation podcast.

With 22 race victories to his name in Formula 1, he remains one of Britain’s most successful Grand Prix drivers and, upon winning the title, joined his father Graham in becoming the first father and son to both become Formula 1 World Champions.

He paid tribute to those he has worked with over his stint with Sky F1, and Hill said he is looking forward to what is coming next in a message posted on social media.

“Its been a fantastic 13 years with @SkySportsF1 but all good things come to an end,” Hill wrote on his X account.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Fellow Sky pundit Bernie Collins replied to his post with her support, saying: “I will personally miss @HillF1 immensely! I’ve loved working with you over these past 2 seasons. Thank you for all the support. See you soon!”

F1 TV broadcaster Will Buxton added: “Your insight was always unique, deep and inspiring. A big loss for the great team at Sky, but forever grateful the world was able to benefit from the many lessons of your career and your life. And, personally, thankful that over the past 13 years my hero became my friend.”

Sky F1 confirmed the departure of another of its long-term pundits at the end of 2023 in Johnny Herbert, who now serves as a rotating driver steward with the FIA.

Sky also holds the broadcast rights for live races in the UK, with Channel 4 able to broadcast free-to-air highlights.

