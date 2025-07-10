Damon Hill is struggling to believe that the successor of Christian Horner will be able to “fill those boots” at Red Bull.

The person taking on that task is Laurent Mekies, who moves from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO after the shock sacking of Christian Horner with immediate effect was announced on Wednesday.

Damon Hill’s concerns for Red Bull warranted?

The bombshell announcement meant that for Horner, his two-decade Red Bull Racing association came to an end, Horner having been there as team boss since day one in 2005.

During that time Red Bull won 14 world championships, Horner’s legacy as one of the most successful F1 team bosses of all-time secured though recent times have been less fruitful.

Having lost key figures such as Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall, Red Bull has seen its dominant ways fade over the last year, and currently sit P4 in the F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings, 288 points behind runaway leaders McLaren.

Nonetheless, Hill – the 1996 World Champion – warned that a change at the top like this one Red Bull has triggered does not always pay off.

“Christian Horner enjoyed massive support from the team he built,” Hill wrote on X. “I really doubt if a replacement will be able to fill those boots.

“This might not be the great new beginning some are hoping for. A Palace Coup rarely has good outcomes. But it will be a huge story for F1, seeing how this goes.”

More on Christian Horner’s sacking from PlanetF1.com

👉 What’s next for Christian Horner after Red Bull exit?

👉 The winners and losers after Red Bull’s sacking of Christian Horner

Hill’s former Sky F1 colleague Martin Brundle also made reference to how Horner has built Red Bull Racing into what it is today, and was “sad” to hear the news of Horner’s Red Bull sacking, though suggested tensions within the team had been easy to pick up on in the paddock.

Speaking about Horner’s dismissal on Sky Sports News, Brundle said: “It’s completely out of the blue, given things that are going on and the sort of problems in the team, words were getting out of team Verstappen and others.

“I’m quite sad about it, if I’m honest. I consider Christian a friend, and he’s done an incredible job there for 20 years. Won an awful lot of races and World Championships for drivers and for the team, and even he took it from what was the Stewart team through Jaguar, and it was struggling, to a massive campus in Milton Keynes, and an awful lot of success and a huge trophy cabinet.

“But, it’s not been difficult to feel in the Formula 1 paddock, and to observe and to hear that things were not particularly rosy.

“I believe it’s probably performance-related as well. I think perhaps it makes it more likely that the Verstappens will stay there. I think that became quite personal, in some called it ‘Team Verstappen’.

“So I think there are a number of aspects, but particularly that the car is struggling. Although, they’ve won races this year, of course, they’ve won races brilliantly this year.”

Brundle added: “What he did say to me was no reason was given to him as to why he’s been released. So that’s the only information I have on that.”

Horner was at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes HQ on Wednesday to break the news to team personnel, and offer a farewell address, leaving later that morning.

He later issued a statement on social media regarding his two decades with Red Bull.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved,” Horner said.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all.

“You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.”

Read next: Key Red Bull document reveal hints at reason for Christian Horner axing