Hill demands FIA action after ‘dangerous’ Verstappen Monaco GP outburst

1996 World Champion Damon Hill believes the FIA must act over the “dangerous” incidents of Monaco GP Friday practice with slow-moving cars.

That is a term which Verstappen also reached for to describe the situation, as the Red Bull driver suggested that a “big crash” could have occurred during either hour of practice with the tight, technical streets of Monte Carlo making space a luxury hard to find.

Monaco GP traffic: Do the FIA need to act?

On a day where Lance Stroll received an impending one-place grid drop following a crash with FP1 and FP2 pacesetter Charles Leclerc, Verstappen also found himself battling traffic, and “dangerous” scenarios in his view.

The key flashpoint came when he encountered his slow-moving Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto through the Swimming Pool section in FP2, Verstappen coming over team radio to vent his frustration.

“***** mate! Unbelievable, these guys! So dangerous!”

Verstappen expanded on his concerns following the session.

“Monaco has always been tricky with traffic, but I think two times today it was quite dangerous,” he reflected.

“I would say in FP1 and then one time in FP2, which is not ideal.

“I know it’s practice, but it could have been quite a big crash if you don’t back out of it quickly, if you don’t read the situation. But luckily, everything went well.”

It prompted Hill to take to social media and issue a plea to Formula 1’s governing body the FIA, the winner of 22 grands prix urging that action needs to be taken in time for qualifying on Saturday.

“They have to do something about quali and slow cars,” Hill wrote on X.

“Its too dangerous to have this disparity of speed.”

Latest Monaco GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 McLaren go big with Monaco upgrades as title favourites prepare for the future

👉 Tech analysis: How Red Bull have prepared RB21 for unique Monaco GP challenge

The FIA has already been busy putting rules in place for the Monaco Grand Prix. On top of warning that any driver who cuts the Nouvelle chicane and gains a position must give it back before Tabac, a new mandatory requirement for each driver to make at least two pits stops in the race has been imposed.

This initiative has drawn mixed responses from Hill’s former colleagues over at Sky F1.

Martin Brundle – nine times a podium finisher in Formula 1 – is in favour, even if he has identified a potential loophole.

“I like the idea, it’s something new. Let’s give it a chance,” he said.

“And I think should it work on Sunday, it might not work next year, for example, because it depends on safety cars, red flags, whether they happen or not, when they happen.

“Bit surprised they haven’t said one of the pit stops must be in the first half of the race, for example, or something like that. So if you’re on the back of the grid, do you just go Lap 1, pit stop, Lap 2, pit stop, and sit and wait for your chances down the road.

“And will we also see right at the end of the Grand Prix where the front runners are hanging on, hanging on, in case there’s a safety car, and pitting on the penultimate lap, for example, to finally get that out the way.

“But it does, without question, mean that you can’t get out front, go round at Formula 2 pace, hold everybody up until you’re ready to build a gap. Or, even worse, as we saw last year, a red flag on Lap 1, then people didn’t need to pit at all.”

However, Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz believes it represents an “overreaction” from the FIA.

“Not really,” said Kravitz when asked if he is a fan of the change.

“I think it’s an overreaction to last year, which was an unusual event – just having a red flag and then nobody making pit stops.

“It’s got a bit of the artificiality about it, a bit of the gimmickry, which I’m not massively a fan about.

“But on the other hand, actually, I think it’s going to create a very interesting grand prix.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton involved in ‘unacceptable’ Monaco GP FP1 incident