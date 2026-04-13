Damon Hill is set to reunite with his title-winning Williams at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer, 30 years on from his championship success.

The announcement comes as part of Williams’ wider plans for the annual festival in Sussex, which include team principal James Vowles getting behind the wheel once again.

Damon Hill to have Williams FW18 Goodwood Festival reunion

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Hill took the 1996 World Championship driving the Williams FW18, coming out on top in a season-long battle against his teammate, Jacques Villeneuve.

Crossing the line at Suzuka, Hill took his eighth win of the season to secure title glory, alongside creating a new statistic as he, along with his father Graham, became the first father and son to become Formula 1 World Champions.

The Briton has driven the FW18 since his title-winning year, having previously been reunited at the 2021 Silverstone Classic, but this time will take the car up the famous hill climb at Goodwood.

Williams announced that team principal Vowles, reserve driver Luke Browning and team ambassador Jamie Chadwick would all also be taking to the hill climb during the event, which has long been a popular part of the motorsport calendar in the UK.

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Hill rejoined Williams as an ambassador ahead of the 2026 season, and will have the opportunity to drive his championship-winning machine once more, alongside being honoured on the balcony of Goodwood House for this landmark moment on Saturday 11th July.

“I am delighted and very excited to be reunited with my championship-winning FW18 and Williams who made it all possible at this summer’s Festival of Speed,” Hill said.

“To see the car return to Goodwood 30 years later, and to share that moment with the fans, is truly amazing. Thanks to the team at Grove for their work in getting the FW18 back on track. I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel!”

“Goodwood is an incredibly special event that showcases the best of British motorsport, and it’s an honour to be taking on the hillclimb alongside Damon, Jamie and Luke this year,” Vowles added.

“To see Damon reunited with the FW18 as we mark 30 years since his World Drivers’ Championship is hugely meaningful for the team and for motorsport fans. Moments like these bring together our past, present and future, and that’s something we’re proud to celebrate.”

Williams’ Heritage team has undertaken an extensive restoration of the car and brought it back to its period-correct specification for the event, which runs from 9-12 July.

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