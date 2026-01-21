Damon Hill is to be honoured at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, to mark 30 years since his World Championship success in Formula 1.

The 1996 World Champion is due to be reunited with some of the cars that defined his Formula 1 career, alongside an interview on the balcony of Goodwood House on Saturday 11 July.

Damon Hill to be honoured at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the motorsport festivals in the world, with cars from Formula 1 and myriad other series from the present day and years gone by brought to Sussex to take on its famous hill climb.

It is a regular stop on the calendar for Formula 1 teams to show off both their recent and most iconic machinery, with fans able to get up close and personal with some of the most successful cars in the history of motorsport.

Former Williams driver Hill, who has been a patron of the event since its first iteration in 1993 and is a regular at both the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival, will see his career honoured by event organiser, The Duke of Richmond, with further details to be released as the event approaches.

Hill said: “I’m very much looking forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of my World Championship at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.

“Goodwood has always been a special place for the Hill family – my parents came to nearby Bognor Regis for their honeymoon in 1955 because my father was racing in the Nine Hour race the same weekend, and I have been a patron since the very first Festival of Speed in 1993.

“Goodwood’s fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and it will be a real privilege to share my anniversary with such an appreciative audience.”

The Duke of Richmond added: “I couldn’t be happier that Damon is joining us at this year’s Festival of Speed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his World Championship.

“He has been a phenomenal supporter of everything we do at Goodwood, and indeed has been a patron of the Festival of Speed since the first event in 1993.

“Too often he is here to lend his support as we celebrate other people, so I am delighted that this time the spotlight will be deservedly on him.

“I know our fans will join me as we come together to celebrate the amazing career of one of Britain’s most enduringly popular World Champions.”

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will run from 9-12 July at the Goodwood estate, near Chichester in Sussex.

