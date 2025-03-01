At the end of 2024, 1996 Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill announced that he was stepping back from Sky Sports F1 punditry.

Now that the next season is on the horizon, we have our first indication of what Hill might be doing in the future — and it may not just be punditry!

Damon Hill announces new F1 pundit role

In November of 2024, former F1 champion Damon Hill announced via social media that he would be departing Sky Sports F1 after serving as a pundit for 13 years.

“Its been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end,” he wrote.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

A report from the Mirror at the time suggested that Hill and Sky had been in negotiations for a while, and that the two parties had been unable to reach an agreement.

Hill also mentioned that Sky was pursuing “younger, fresher names” who will bring “a bit of eye-candy factor to it.”

So, what’s next for Damon Hill? According to The Telegraph, his career in punditry is nowhere near complete.

“I’ve got some offers,” the 1996 champion revealed. “So I’m doing Network 10 [the Australian broadcaster] at the season opener in Melbourne.”

Still, Hill is looking for something more long-term — and more meaningful.

“I don’t really want to traipse around the world just standing around in the paddock,” he admitted.

“It’s got to be something that uses your bonce, you know? I can’t just stand there and wait for a question to be asked. It doesn’t do it for me.”

Candidly, Hill shared that his role at Sky “always felt like I had a kind of ill-fitting suit on.”

“I didn’t feel I got to a place where I could express everything I wanted to, like I’m doing in this interview now, because there isn’t the time. I mean, they’re brilliant at it,” he said.

“But there are much better people than me at it. I only did it as a temporary job and I ended up doing it for 12-13, years!”

Hill suggested a few potential options for his future: A role on a team somewhere, or perhaps a gig as a driver mentor. Whatever the case, he’s still firmly in love with Formula 1, and he plans to remain in the sport for as long as possible.

