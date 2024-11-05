What Damon Hill said about Max Verstappen after critic-silencing Brazil GP win

Damon Hill described victory for Max Verstappen in Brazil as “absolutely one of his very best”, a week after criticising the Red Bull driver’s approach in Mexico City.

Hill’s words, in which he partly described Verstappen’s defensive tactics as “Dick Dastardly stuff” against Lando Norris in Mexico, referencing the Wacky Races character, was put to Verstappen ahead of the weekend at Interlagos, before the Red Bull driver went on to take an unexpected victory from 17th on the grid on Sunday.

Verstappen had risen into the points-paying positions by the end of the first lap at a wet Interlagos on Sunday, before picking off other drivers one-by-one until he was in second place, having not stopped by the time the red flag was waved midway through the race.

This allowed him the chance for a ‘free’ tyre change and to hold onto track position, but at the second Safety Car restart, he dived past Esteban Ocon for the lead of the race and would not look back, eventually finishing 19 seconds ahead of the Alpine driver as he took a significant leap towards a fourth consecutive World Championship.

After an ill-timed stoppage in Q2 halted his chances of progress earlier in the day and a five-place grid drop, Verstappen’s rise through the field was lauded by Hill – challenging Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and pointing out that he “never said he’s not a great driver.”

“Absolutely one of his very best,” Hill said of his drive on Sky F1 when stood next to Horner.

“I mean, that’s one of those drives we sort of projected at the beginning, that maybe this would be the day when he could show everyone his brilliance, and he’s absolutely done that today. What a transformation from this morning [qualifying] when we first spoke.”

Horner interjected at that point: “I think we’re going to have to get that on record that Damon said something nice!”

The 1996 World Champion continued, though, and following the criticism of how he went about his defence in Mexico, the former Williams driver clarified his position after proceedings at Interlagos.

“I’ve never said he’s not a great driver. There’s absolutely no way,” Hill added.

“He did that completely cleanly. He swiped through the field and showed everyone why he is such a brilliant driver, and going to be four times World Champion.”

