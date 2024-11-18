Damon Hill has been recalling his battles with Michael Schumacher and described the German as a “master of psychological games.”

Hill and Schumacher were involved in a bitter title fight in 1994 which climaxed with the Australian Grand Prix where Schumacher made contact with Hill, sending them both out and the German onto the title.

Damon Hill recalls rivalry with Michael Schumacher

It remains a talking point to this day over whether Schumacher meant the contact but Hill suggested the seven-time World Champion was a master at manipulating his opponent.

“Michael and I actually got on well, but on the track we hated each other,” Hill told BILD. “It was and is not possible to be any other way if you want to become Formula 1 World Champion. There was no room for niceties. You have to exploit every weakness of your opponent and wear him down with it.

“Michael was a master of psychological games. He made me feel like I was useless and untalented. And he told the press that too. Because he won a lot of races back then, there was no reason not to believe him.”

This season marks 30 years since Schumacher and Hill’s battle and it will also be the latter’s last as a Sky F1 pundit with the 1996 World Champion announcing last week that he is to leave the British broadcaster.

“It’s been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end,” Hill wrote on his X account.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

Sky Sports director of Formula 1 Billy McGinty thanked Hill for “13 incredible years” with the channel after he announced his departure.

“We thank Damon Hill for 13 incredible years with the Sky Sports F1 team, where he has been an integral part of our coverage, bringing unparalleled insight, expertise and passion to our broadcasts,” McGinty said in a statement.

“His unique perspective, shaped by his own legendary racing career, has entertained and excited fans worldwide.

“We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

