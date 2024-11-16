New detail over Damon Hill’s Sky F1 exit emerges after split confirmed

Damon Hill announced he is leaving Sky Sports F1 at the end of the season, and a report has stated he had been in negotiations over his future before it was agreed to part ways.

Hill confirmed on Friday the 2024 season would be his last with the UK-based broadcaster, having worked as a pundit on the channel since it took on the live rights to Formula 1 13 seasons ago.

Damon Hill had been in Sky F1 talks over future prior to exit – report

The 1996 Formula 1 World Champion took to social media on Friday to announce he would be leaving the channel, writing on X: “Its been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end.

“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”

This led to multiple messages of support from his colleagues within the paddock, with long-time colleague Martin Brundle writing in response: “Damon I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of both racing against you and commentating on you in F1, working alongside you on SkyF1, and decades of friendship. It’s been a blast, with much more to come.”

Sky Sports themselves issued a statement thanking Hill for his contribution in response to the announcement, but a report from the Mirror claims that news of his departure “was no surprise”, and he had been in talks over his future with the channel “for some time”, before “the decision was reached to part ways.”

While it is not yet clear what Hill’s next steps will be if he is to remain in punditry, he confirmed on social media that he will remain partnered with Formula 1 as an ambassador.

Sky spoke glowingly of what he brought to the channel in his time with them, as he looks ahead to what comes next.

“We thank Damon Hill for 13 incredible years with the Sky Sports F1 team, where he has been an integral part of our coverage, bringing unparalleled insight, expertise and passion to our broadcasts,” Sky Sports director of Formula 1 Billy McGinty said upon the news of his departure.

“His unique perspective, shaped by his own legendary racing career, has entertained and excited fans worldwide.

“We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

