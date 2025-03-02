Damon Hill admitted he is “not ready” to retire to the golf course after his departure from Sky F1 after the 2024 season.

And, as a potential route back into the sport, the 1996 World Champion would “love” to land a role within one of the teams, something which he believes would be a better use of his skillset than F1 punditry.

Could Damon Hill work with an F1 team?

Hill had been a part of Sky F1’s line-up since they picked up the live broadcasting rights for the sport in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2012, but 2024 proved to be his final season with the broadcaster.

The 64-year-old had quite the eventful final year with Sky, his comments regarding Max Verstappen on the Sky F1 podcast sparking backlash after he branded the four-time World Champion not “capable” of fair racing after incidents with then title rival Lando Norris in Mexico.

He also compared Verstappen to the Wacky Races television cartoon villain Dick Dastardly.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Hill said he would “like to think” that Verstappen saga played no part in him leaving Sky F1, but with his exit confirmed and having taken effect, Hill is “not ready” to retire to the golf course, and already has a fresh punditry role lined-up for F1 2025.

“So I’m doing Network 10 [the Australian broadcaster] at the season opener in Melbourne,” Hill revealed.

He added: “But I don’t really want to traipse around the world just standing around in the paddock. It’s got to be something that uses your bonce, you know? I can’t just stand there and wait for a question to be asked. It doesn’t do it for me.

“I always felt like I had a kind of ill-fitting suit on when I was with Sky. I didn’t feel I got to a place where I could express everything I wanted to, like I’m doing in this interview now, because there isn’t the time.

“I mean, they’re brilliant at it. But there are much better people than me at it. I only did it as a temporary job and I ended up doing it for 12-13, years!”

So, what kind of role in Formula 1 would Hill feel more at home in?

Well, as a World Champion and winner of 22 grands prix, Hill would like to put his expertise into an F1 team-focused role.

“I would love that,” he confirmed.

“I’m a natural competitor and I’d love to be involved again in trying to help someone or something be competitive.

“That’s what I understand really.”

The F1 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes on place on March 16, marking the start of a 24-round season.

