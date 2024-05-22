Adrian Newey protégé awaits next move admitting he would be ‘asset’ for anyone

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows admitted Adrian Newey would be “an asset to any team” as and when he chooses his next step in Formula 1.

Fallows served as a key figure within Red Bull for 15 years, stepping up to become head of aerodynamics in 2014 and working directly with Newey in that time before he was signed for Aston Martin ahead of the 2022 season.

Dan Fallows: Adrian Newey ‘an asset to any team’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Aston Martin are one of the teams reported to be trying to secure Newey’s services from next season, with Ferrari and Williams also believed to be interested in bringing the designer into their team.

Fallows praised his former boss for how much he was able to garner from him, adding he is watching his next move closely, whatever that may entail.

“I learned a huge amount from Adrian,” Fallows told media including PlanetF1.com in Imola.

“He’s a very experienced person from an era where designers could get involved in a huge amount of areas of the car.

“He has a big understanding of the car as a whole, and I think sometimes those of us who grew up with specialisations, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the fact that everything you do has to fit into the car as a whole, and that’s one of the big things that I learned.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see what he does now. I think some somebody suggested that maybe he’s just having a bit of a break for a while, which I think is probably very well deserved, if he does do that.”

When asked if there would be any room for Newey within a team that already has a technical structure in place, Fallows added: “Well, I mean, there’s no doubt Adrian would be an asset to any team.”

Newey will officially leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, when he has completed work on the RB17 hypercar project that incorporates several of his vaunted Formula 1 innovations, at which point he will be officially a free agent.

For his own future, Newey admitted himself that he cannot foresee himself retiring, with his own family connection and chats with former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone and legendary US team owner Roger Penske helping him on his way to a decision.

He said at an event for Oyster Yachts: “I’ve wanted to work in motor racing as a designer since I was the age of eight or 10, and I’ve been lucky enough to fulfil that ambition, to have got that first job and been in motor racing ever since – and so every day has just been a bonus really.

“I just love what I do. So at some point, I guess I’ll have a bit of a holiday. As Forrest Gump said at the end of his long run, ‘I feel a little bit tired at the moment’, but at some point, I’ll probably go again.”

