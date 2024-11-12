Aston Martin has confirmed technical director Dan Fallows will depart the F1 team but remain working within the Aston Martin Group.

Weeks after the announcement by Aston Martin that Adrian Newey will join the Silverstone-based squad as managing technical partner, the F1 team has announced that incumbent technical chief Dan Fallows will switch up his role in the organisation.

Fallows joined Aston Martin from Red Bull in 2022 after working closely alongside Newey – Fallows being the aero lead alongside Newey’s role as chief technical officer.

Fallows switched to join Lawrence Stroll’s squad as technical director but, with the organisation making technical changes including the signing of Newey, Fallows will move positions within the Aston Martin organisation.

Details of his new role have not yet been made clear.

“I would like to thank Dan for his contribution to Aston Martin Aramco in the last two years.,” said Andy Cowell, Aston Martin’s Group CEO.

“Dan led the team to the success of the AMR23 which secured eight podiums last season.”

With Fallows taking a step back from the F1 coalface, he wished the team every success as it starts afresh under Newey.

“In my time at Aston Martin, it has been a joy and a privilege to guide the technical team on their journey towards being race and championship winners,” he said.

“It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team’s future success, which I am sure will come soon.”

While no link has been made between the arrival of Newey into the organisation and Fallows’ move, the change of direction for Fallows coming so soon after Newey’s arrival – with both having close professional knowledge of working together in leading technical roles – suggests that there may have been a name too many in Aston Martin’s technical leadership.

It’s a time of marked change for Aston Martin, with Newey the cherry on top of what has been a year of building for the Silverstone squad. Not only has Newey arrived and ex-Mercedes man Cowell signed up to succeed Martin Whitmarsh as Group CEO, but Aston Martin has also secured a works Honda engine supply deal for F1 2026 and beyond.

The full factory rejuvenation at Silverstone is also nearing completion, with Aston Martin’s brand new state-of-the-art wind tunnel and CFD facilities now in the process of being commissioned and online in time for next year’s critical design phase ahead of the revolutionary rules changes.

