David Coulthard rejects Danica Patrick’s claim that women aren’t strong enough for F1, while Alpine explain Dmitry Mazepin’s Bahrain visit.

All this and more in the F1 news round-up for Tuesday, March 4.

F1 news: David Coulthard argues women have strength for F1

Formula 1 will “without question” have female representation on the grid in the years to come, with David Coulthard adamant it is “utter bulls***” that women don’t have the strength for F1.

His comments fly in the face of former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick’s belief that F1 is a step too far for women.

F1 news: Why Dmitry Mazepin visited the Bahrain F1 test

A spokesperson for Dmitry Mazepin has described the Russian businessman’s return to the Formula 1 paddock in F1 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain as “a personal visit.”

It comes after Oliver Oakes, the Alpine team principal and a friend of Mr. Mazepin, commented that it was “nice to see” him in Sakhir.

F1 news: Jack Doohan might be on borrowed time

Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore simply looked at his watch when asked to put a timeframe on Jack Doohan’s stint in an Alpine F1 2025 race seat, it has been claimed.

Doohan, the son of Australian motorcycling great Mick Doohan, was confirmed as Pierre Gasly’s 2025 Alpine team-mate at last year’s Dutch Grand Prix, four days before Colapinto stepped up to a Williams race seat for the final nine races of 2024.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton pays Toto Wolff a visit

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted leaving the Monaco apartment of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff less than a fortnight ahead of his Ferrari F1 debut in Australia.

Hamilton is preparing for his first season as a Ferrari driver having joined the Italian team from Mercedes on a multi-year contract over the winter.

