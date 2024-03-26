Daniel Ricciardo’s special edition Australian GP helmet goes up for auction

Daniel Ricciardo is raising funds for a children’s charity, by auctioning off the helmet he wore for last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo finished his home race in Melbourne outside the points, having had a tough weekend in which he failed to progress out of Q1 after exceeding track limits on his flying lap. The Australian was wearing a striking new helmet design for the race, which he has now put up for auction to raise funds for a children’s charity.

Daniel Ricciardo raising funds for ‘Save The Children’ charity

Ricciardo’s helmet design was created by Australian artist Rosie Pettenon, with the 20-year-old’s idea winning a competition hosted by Optus – which gave young Australian talent the chance to showcase their artistry.

The brief was to showcase “Australian optimism”, and incorporated Australian gums, wattle, and kangaroo paw – the floral emblem of Ricciardo’s home start of Western Australia.

Also included were iconic Australian symbols like kangaroos, a windmill, and, of course, a honey badger.

The helmet auction, which concludes on March 30th, is raising money for the Save The Children charity, for whom Ricciardo is an ambassador.

At the time of print, with three days remaining, the top bid is $51,000.

Organised through Lloyds Charity Benefit Auctions, there are no auction fees and all proceeds will go directly to the charity.

You can enter the auction here, via Lloyd’s website.

Who are the charity ‘Save The Children’?

Save The Children is Australia’s leading aid and development agency dedicated to helping children. Save the Children Australia does exactly what its name says – save children’s lives.

They go to the toughest places in the world to help children devastated by disasters, disease, or conflicts. Save the Children works to prevent children from being exposed to abuse, neglect, exploitation, and violence.

And when disaster strikes, they give children the care and support they need, so they can continue to learn and maintain a normal life, while their communities rebuild. By supporting Save the Children Australia, you’ll be making a real difference in the lives of millions of children – now and in the future.