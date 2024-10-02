Denying Lando Norris the fastest lap point in Singapore, Daniel Ricciardo joked that’s worth a “$3.5 million bonus” as it could be the telling point in the Drivers’ Championship.

Ricciardo had his final say in a Formula 1 World Championship battle at the Singapore Grand Prix with his late charge to set the fastest lap of the race.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals thank you from Max Verstappen, and potentially Red Bull too

Additional reporting by Pablo Hidalgo

He did so, beating Norris’ time, but while that didn’t earn the Australian a point as he was outside the top ten, it did deny Norris one.

And that could be the telling blow in the Drivers’ Championship as it meant that even if Norris wins every one of the last six races, takes the fastest lap point and wins the three Sprints, Max Verstappen only needs to finish runner-up each time to win the title by a single point.

Verstappen thanked Ricciardo after the race, while Red Bull could yet offer their thanks too.

“I’ve been told I was going to get a $3.5 million bonus for that so it’s going to be a fantastic night,” Ricciardo told DAZN with a laugh.

“It was nice to push at the end. Obviously we weren’t fighting for anything, we weren’t in the points.

“I got a thank you from Max so it was acknowledged.”

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on his 14-year F1 career

That, though, was Ricciardo’s last stand as a Formula 1 driver.

Four days after the Singapore race, VCARB confirmed the rumours that it was his last event with the Red Bull junior team as he had been replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the season.

It was an underwhelming goodbye from the Honey Badger, his fans reacting angrily on social media as they accused Red Bull of not giving him the send-off he deserved as confirmation of his exit only came days after the race.

But for Ricciardo, there was plenty to smile about as he reflected on an F1 career that included eight Grand Prix wins, 32 podiums, three pole positions and which ended with a 17th fastest lap.

“I look back and after so many years, when I was go-karting I can still picture myself in that position and dreaming of being here,” he said.

“So to get here and to be here for as long as I have been, it’s obviously emotional but I don’t want to look back at the sad feelings, just the happy moments.

“There have been a lot of highs and obviously lows, but that’s part of the sport. I’ve had an incredible opportunity to do so much in this sport and not everybody has had that opportunity.”

