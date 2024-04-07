Woes continue for Daniel Ricciardo as FIA summons issued for Japan GP collision

Daniel Ricciardo could find himself in hot water with the stewards after triggering a first-lap crash in Japan.

Ricciardo found himself embroiled in a first-lap incident that resulted in a collision between himself and Williams’ Alex Albon just 30 seconds into the Japanese Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon collide

Starting from 11th on the grid, Ricciardo had a poor start and had fallen to 14th place as Albon lined up to pass the Australian through the opening corners.

Albon – who started the race on the soft tyres – managed to get much better traction out of Turn 2 to position himself on the outside of Turn 3 and pass the RB driver.

But Ricciardo, who seemed to be focused on Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, moved over on Albon without seeming to realise the presence of the Williams, resulting in sizable contact between the pair.

The two cars spun off the track and into the barriers, where both drivers climbed out of their cars unscathed. The race was red-flagged to allow for the recovery of the cars, clean up the debris, and repair the disturbed tyre barriers.

Albon, who appeared to have been the hapless victim of the incident, got on the radio to say: “He just squeezed me. I had nowhere to go.”

Both drivers have now been summoned to see the stewards in Japan, for an alleged breach of Appendix L Chapter IV Article 2 d of the FIA’s International Sporting Code, which gives the stewards grounds to investigate on the grounds of “causing a collision, repetition of serious mistakes or the appearance of a lack of control over the car (such as leaving the track) will be reported to the Stewards and may entail the imposition of penalties up to and including the disqualification of any driver concerned.”

This article will be updated.

