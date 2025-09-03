An ultra-rare Aston Martin Valkyrie owned by Daniel Ricciardo is hitting the auction block in October with a hefty bid expected.

The Valkyrie itself is a one-of-150 hypercar built to the exact specifications of the eight-time Formula 1 winner, and with just a handful of miles on the clock, the winning bid is expected to run in the millions.

Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie to hit the auction block

Former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is parting ways with one of the rarest cars in his impressive collection: A 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The Valkyrie is a stunning hypercar built in collaboration with Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies, with the original idea conceived in part and designed by none other than the iconic Adrian Newey. The whole goal was to create a machine that could be as close to being a race car while still being road legal.

The 1,270-kilogram car boasts a carbon fiber monocoque mated to a Cosworth-built 6.5-liter V12 engine that makes 1,160 brake horsepower when tied to a hybrid KERS system. Inside, drivers will find a cockpit that resembles a Formula 1 machine, with a removable steering wheel and camera-based displays.

Ricciardo nabbed his Valkyrie thanks to his ties with Red Bull. He owned chassis No. 89 of 150, painted in a shade nicknamed “Badger Blue” after the Australian’s Honey Badger nickname.

With only 160 kilometers on the odometer, it’s estimated this machine will sell for up to $3.2 million when it hits the auction block at the Zoute Concours auction in Belgium on October 10, 2025.

Ricciardo first joined Formula 1 in 2011, when he debuted with the now-defunct HRT team before his Red Bull Junior Program ties saw him promoted to Toro Rosso and then, after, to Red Bull Racing proper, where he began to define himself as both a formidable competitor and a fan favorite thanks to his wide smile and affable personality.

However, stints at Renault and later McLaren failed to amount in a tangible uptick in performance for Ricciardo, and at the conclusion of the 2022 season, the papaya team opted against renewing his contract for 2023 and beyond.

The Australian driver was called into action in the later stages of the season in order to replace outgoing AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries, only to suffer a broken metatarsal in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort that put him out of commission for a handful of events. He rejoined the team for the start of 2024 before being replaced by Liam Lawson after Singapore, bringing to an end his Red Bull family return.

Since then, Ricciardo has largely stepped away from the world of Formula 1, referring to himself as “retired” as he instead pursues karting programs for aspiring racers and as he enjoys life away from the global motorsport circus — including enjoying his formidable car and off-road vehicle collection.

