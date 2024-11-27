Cadillac will be on the grid in F1 2026 and their driver criteria further boosts the chances of an F1 comeback for Daniel Ricciardo.

It was ultimately an unsuccessful return to the Red Bull F1 fold for Ricciardo, who returned part way through 2023 with their junior team until the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix proved to be his final race. But, has a career lifeline emerged for Ricciardo?

Cadillac want an experienced F1 driver… like Daniel Ricciardo?

F1 2026 was already set to be a season of major change for the series with new chassis and power unit regulations coming into play, but now, the grid is also set to expand with Cadillac provisionally accepted as an 11th team from F1 2026 after a long-running push to convince Formula One Management.

And when asked by NBC News whether an American driver is a Cadillac priority – such as IndyCar star Colton Herta – Mario Andretti, a director on the board of the Cadillac F1 entry, replied: “Right now, I think yes. You mentioning candidates — he’s definitely one that’s considered.

“I think you have to keep those options open, since it’s going to be a whole next season where we’re not going to be players.”

Should the eight-time F1 race winner Ricciardo wish to pursue a fresh F1 comeback, the addition of an 11th team provides a new option, as, in addition, does Cadillac’s stance on their future driver line-up, with an experienced F1 driver also a priority on their shopping list alongside an American talent.

And Ricciardo would represent not only a highly-experienced and successful F1 driver, but also one who enjoys huge popularity in Cadillac’s home nation, the United States.

“There are more drivers available than teams at the moment,” 1978 F1 World Champion Andretti added. “Ten teams seems a lot, but there’s a lot more drivers, lot more talent out there.

“From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent. These are the objectives at the moment.”

The status of Ricciardo’s F1 career has been shrouded in uncertainty since the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, sparking unanswered speculation over whether that was his final race as a Formula 1 driver, one which was not treated as a farewell race weekend, apparently at the request of Ricciardo himself.

But, if Ricciardo does not wish to or cannot secure an F1 driving comeback, then he would be the ideal replacement for departing Sky F1 pundit, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill, in the opinion of FIA F1 steward Johnny Herbert.

“Daniel Ricciardo,” the ex-F1 driver declared to FlashscoreUSA.com as his ideal Sky F1 Hill replacement.

“He has the experience, the smiley face, is telegenic and is very popular. He has a nice demeanour and a very good way of sharing the experience that he has had.

“He has had good and bad times too. All those experiences are what people want to hear about. Daniel would be a good addition.”

Red Bull has also left the door open for Ricciardo to continue his association with them, perhaps in a United States-focused capacity.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, following the United States Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “He grew up with Red Bull, and he’s taking some time out at the moment.

“But he’d be very welcome, any time, to be part of whatever role he elected to want to get involved in.

“He has a massive profile, and you’re a long time retired so, if he chose to want to get involved in some activities in the US in any way, it’s something we’d be very open to.”

