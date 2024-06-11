Daniel Ricciardo may owe Jacques Villeneuve a thank you after he revealed he raced with a “chip on my shoulder” in Canada, although he didn’t credit that to JV’s criticism.

Ricciardo recorded his best result in this championship when he qualified P5 for the Canadian Grand Prix before racing to eighth place.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals he raced with ‘anger’ in Montreal

The four points were his first Sunday points of the campaign and elevated him to 12th place in the Drivers’ Championship.

And it came just days after 1997 World Champion Villeneuve’s scathing criticism of Ricciardo’s form during which he said the Honey Badger “can’t cut it” and that he’d enough of the “excuses”.

Ricciardo hit back, not only verbally but on the track, and told the media after Sunday’s race that he had been racing with a “bit of a chip on my shoulder” and some anger.

“It’s a good one because it’s the first weekend I’ve gone well from start to finish,” he said.

“It’s nice just to be competitive from Friday through to Sunday. And a race like this, it’s so hard, mentally everything is draining so you can’t expect to do a perfect race when it’s like this.

“But I feel like in all these conditions we managed to still pull out a result with a few challenges along the way. So yeah, I’m happy. Just gotta keep it rolling.

“And I think that little energy, probably a little bit of a chip on my shoulder I brought into the weekend, I gotta make sure that that stays there and just kind of keep that level of intensity.

“Sometimes, I don’t know if it’s a little bit angry or just getting my testosterone up, but I think it helps me.”

It should be noted, though, that Ricciardo took to the track in Montreal knowing he won’t be stepping up to Red Bull next season after the team confirmed Sergio Perez in a new two-year deal. That too could’ve led to his anger.

More on the Ricciardo/Villeneuve feud

<3>Daniel Ricciardo ‘certainly hopes’ Montreal is a turning point

The Canadian Grand Prix not only marked Ricciardo’s best qualifying performance of this season but also his best race result.

But while he hopes it is a turning point as he looks to hold onto his RB seat for the 2025 season, he admits he needs to keep the edge that helped him in Canada.

“There is certainly some hope that it is,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got to repeat it and back it up to show that or prove it.

“But yeah, definitely I’m happy with some things that I’ve acknowledged since Monaco and I really do feel that it’s no coincidence that this weekend went a bit smoother.

“So it’s just making sure that we keep tapping into it and make sure that I’m holding myself accountable, not getting too relaxed and happy-go-lucky, making sure I keep that edge about me.”

Pulling one back on Yuki Tsunoda in the RB team-mate head-to-head, Ricciardo now trails the Japanese driver by 2-7 in qualifying and 2-6 in the races as neither driver finished the Chinese Grand Prix.

