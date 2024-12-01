Daniel Ricciardo was a surprise face among a collection of former Max Verstappen team-mates congratulating him on his fourth World title.

Verstappen saw a threat emerge in the form of McLaren’s Lando Norris as he chased a fourth consecutive title in Red Bull colours, but an epic Brazilian GP drive set Verstappen up to seal the deal in Las Vegas, where he made no mistake, wrapping up a title which sees him match Sebastian Vettel’s streak of four straight championships with Red Bull between 2010-13.

Daniel Ricciardo congratulates four-time World Champion Max Verstappen

And in a video published on Red Bull’s social media channels, the team got Verstappen in front of the screen to watch congratulatory messages from ex-team-mates Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and surprisingly Daniel Ricciardo. VCARB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson also offered their congratulations while Alex Albon – also an ex-Verstappen Red Bull team-mate – appeared to say “hey”.

Ricciardo was shown the door from Red Bull junior team VCARB after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, making that potentially his final F1 race with Lawson replacing him to see out F1 2024.

But, ‘The Honey Badger’ was back to give a video message to Verstappen – his friend and Red Bull team-mate from 2016-18 – following his amazing achievement.

Sporting the trademark smile, Ricciardo said: “Max… You’re a bad man!

“Four in a row! It’s awesome dude. Really really happy for you and to being flawless and pretty spectacular. Obviously Brazil is a recent obvious one which was insane. That was very much 2016.

“Long story short, you’re the man, and enjoy the fourth!”

How does Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract compare?

As for Sainz – Verstappen’s first F1 team-mate as the pair debuted together in 2015 with Red Bull’s second team, then known as Toro Rosso – he quipped that he would like Verstappen to take his foot off the gas a little next season.

Sainz has twice been a grand prix winner in F1 2024, but is preparing to make the move from Ferrari to Williams for F1 2025, after the Scuderia signed seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton to be Charles Leclerc’s new team-mate.

“Congrats for this fourth world title,” Sainz said to Verstappen.

“Slow down a bit next year!”

Gasly – who spent half a season as Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate in 2019 – likened the Dutchman to a fine wine.

“Just want to congratulate you on your fourth World Championship,” he said.

“You’re like an old wine. You keep getting better year after year.”

All smiles from the messages, Verstappen concluded with: “That’s very nice. That’s a nice touch.”

