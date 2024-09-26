Daniel Ricciardo has been dropped from the VCARB team as Liam Lawson steps in to drive the final six races of the F1 2024 season.

The Australian’s future had been uncertain following strong reports that Singapore was his last race and Red Bull have now confirmed this, stating Lawson will be in the car from Austin onwards.

Daniel Ricciardo out, Liam Lawson in as part of VCARB reshuffle

Ricciardo’s future was thought to be hanging by a thread after he failed to get going in the 2024 season and a return to the Red Bull seat was made all the more unlikely once Sergio Perez was given a vote of confidence during the summer break.

Red Bull have now opted to remove the 35-year-old and in his place put Lawson, a 22-year-old academy product who impressed in his stand-in run last season.

PlanetF1.com understands it will be up to Ricciardo as to whether he takes up another role within the Red Bull organisation.

Ricciardo said: “I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey. To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you.

“To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure.”

VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies said: “Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us.

More on Daniel Ricciardo’s departure

👉 Time runs out on Daniel Ricciardo’s fairytale Red Bull F1 finale

👉 What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? The compelling theories to explain his sharp F1 decline

“He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.

“Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam. He already knows the team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition.

“It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together.”

The eight-time Grand Prix winner had scored 12 points compared to 22 for team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 2024, with Lawson being given the opportunity to impress for the remainder of the campaign.

Read next: F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?