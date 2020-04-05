Daniel Ricciardo's message to the Dutch F1 fans.

Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful that Formula 1 can still hold the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort at some point in 2020.

The return of the Dutch Grand Prix in 2020 was an exciting prospect – we have seen for years now the army of Dutch fans that follow Max Verstappen around the F1 calendar, and they surely will bring a carnival atmosphere to their home race.

And while that could still happen in 2020, it won’t be on the original date with the event postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formula 1’s bosses have set the target of putting together a season of at least 15 races for 2020, and Ricciardo hopes that Zandvoort will be included.

“I am really sorry that Zandvoort has been postponed,” Ricciardo told the Dutch fans in a video message during Ziggo Sport program Formula 1 Café.

“Hopefully they will find a new place on the calendar for that. I was really looking forward to that race. Of course because of the audience, but also because of the job,” he continued as quoted by the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com.

“I was looking forward to seeing the curves and all other adjustments they have made for us. It looks really cool. We will see what happens.”

“For the rest, I’m doing pretty well, I’m just waiting for us to race again. I hope the virus disappears and people recover quickly, so that the world can pick up again and we can race again.”

Ricciardo is currently back at home in Perth, but he says he is working hard with his trainer to be ready to return to racing.

“I’m trying to keep myself fit,” said Ricciardo when talking about how he passes the time.

“That’s the most important thing for now. I’m here with Michael [Italiano], my physio. It is still quite warm here, so we can train outside to be ready for the moment we can drive again.

“I haven’t really focused on virtual racing yet, but I have a few buggies here, so I’m rallying to keep myself on my toes. This way I keep my focus and I stay alert.”

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.