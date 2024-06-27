As available race seats fill up ahead of the F1 2025 season, RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has seemed to be looking in from the sidelines — but he seems content knowing “I did everything I could.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Ricciardo addressed many of the questions around his future — particularly regarding whether or not he’ll remain in Formula 1 in the future. Whether or not Ricciardo remains in the sport, though, the Australian driver appears to take comfort knowing that he has put together a career to be proud of.

Daniel Ricciardo taking ‘what will be will be’ approach to F1 future

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Asked if he fears that a final decision from RB will be communicated too late for him to find another drive for next season, Ricciardo said: “No, no.

“I don’t want to be casual about it, because obviously I care a lot, but I don’t know.

“Maybe I’m at a point where it’s just like what will be will be. And I’m just going to put everything I can on the table from an effort and performance [perspective].

“And if that is good enough to secure me a seat, great. If not, then OK. I did everything I could, but…

“I think in terms of the musical chairs stuff, if I get focused on that then I’m [in trouble]. I need to put all my attention here. Simple as that.”

While Team RB currently sits in sixth overall in the World Constructors’ Championship, it hasn’t been an easy year for Ricciardo and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo has only secured one points-scoring finish in the past 10 races, while Tsunoda has finished in the top 10 five different times.

Now, the media is swirling with comments from Dr. Helmut Marko, director of the Red Bull F1 teams; Marko has noted that shareholders are interested in the team returning to its roots as a driver development outfit.

Ricciardo, with over a decade in the sport, has served on both Red Bull and its junior teams, while also racing for outfits like McLaren and Renault. He would no longer count as a “young” driver in need of development.

Rather, Marko has pointed to Liam Lawson as a possible replacement for Ricciardo. Lawson impressed many onlookers when he stepped in for an injured Ricciardo in 2023.

There is always a chance that Ricciardo could secure an open seat on a different team should Team RB decide against signing him; however, seats are filling up fast, and Riccardo is looking at fewer and fewer options.

