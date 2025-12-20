Former Red Bull and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has launched a new initiative to support up-and-coming drivers with their rise through the racing ranks.

Ricciardo remains one of the most popular and recognisable names to have competed in F1 this century, having made 257 starts between 2011 and 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo launches new initiative for young drivers after F1 retirement

The Perth-born driver collected eight victories over the course of his career, with all but one of his wins coming for Red Bull. His final victory occurred for McLaren at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Ricciardo has kept his distance from motorsport since making his final F1 appearance for the Racing Bulls team at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, after which he was forced to make way for Liam Lawson.

The 36-year-old officially announced his retirement from racing in September, becoming a global ambassador for Ford – Red Bull’s F1 2026 engine partner – in the process.

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Ricciardo launched the Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS) in 2019 to offer youngsters a pathway into racing, using the Ricciardo Kart machinery founded by the F1 star himself.

In what is described as an ‘important announcement’ by the official Daniel Ricciardo Series account on Instagram, Ricciardo has launched a new competition for DRS drivers.

In a short video message, Ricciardo revealed that he will personally help select two DRS drivers for a Ginetta Junior Scholarship assessment.

The assessment will see the youngsters’ fitness, media skills, driving performance and racecraft put to the test with the winner set to receive a fully funded drive in the 2027 Ginetta Junior Championship.

The Ginetta Junior Championship, available to drivers between the ages of 14 and 17, is on the support bill of the British Touring Car Championship in the UK.

Ricciardo’s former McLaren teammate and newly crowned F1 2025 champion Lando Norris famously appeared in the series, collecting four wins en route to third place in the championship in 2014.

Ricciardo said: “DRS drivers, just want to wish you very happy holidays.

“I know another year has passed, it goes quick, but I hope you had a great time on track.

“I know I saw plenty of smiles in the summer, so I hope they continue until the end.

“And to keep them going, some news for 2026 is we’re going to be selecting – and by ‘we’, I also mean me – two drivers between the ages of 14 and 17 for the Ginetta Junior Scholarship.

“So that’s pretty exciting, to get the chance to drive a race car and experience that.

“And if any of you want to just race karts and experience what it’s like to go wheel to wheel, that is more than what we’re about, but also for starting your racing career, it’s all there for you, so plenty of room in the DRS cadet and junior series.

“I’ll also be at some races next year. Look forward to seeing you.

“Until then, have a wonderful holiday, enjoy some time off and see you in 2026.”

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo?

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? The compelling theories to explain his sharp F1 decline

Daniel Ricciardo: Defining the F1 legacy of the Honey Badger

Ricciardo’s new scheme comes after his former Red Bull teammate and four-time world champion Max Verstappen confirmed that will compete with the Australian’s former race number, three, in F1 2026.

A change to the rules earlier this year has allowed drivers to change their personal race numbers over the course of their careers.

Verstappen had competed with number 33 since the start of his F1 career in 2015, switching to number one when he was crowned world champion for the first time in 2021.

Having lost his world championship – and therefore the right to use number one on his car – to Norris at the end of 2025, Verstappen will switch to number three for next season.

Ricciardo’s new role with Ford raised suggestions that the veteran could return to Red Bull in a new capacity during the F1 2026 season.

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix in September, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies appeared to leave the door open to a potential link up.

He told Sky F1: “It’s a family feeling to see Daniel getting back with Ford Racing as part of this adventure.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the many examples in which we see how many connection points we have between our two companies, between the two projects.

“I’m sure everybody will love to see Daniel back in the paddock and we are perhaps going to have that sometime thanks to Ford Racing.”

As revealed by PlanetF1.com in October, Ford is to hold a special season-launch event in Detroit on January 15 with Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls set to unveil their liveries for the F1 2026 season.

It is unclear at this stage if Ricciardo will appear at the event.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Daniel Ricciardo: Everything we know about the ‘Honey Badger’ post-F1