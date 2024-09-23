Daniel Ricciardo admitted he hopes Max Verstappen wins the World Championship by one point, so that he “guaranteed myself a very nice Christmas present” out of it.

This comes amid widespread reports that the Singapore Grand Prix may have been the Australian’s last in Formula 1, with Sky Sports presenter and close friend Natalie Pinkham having also posted online in tribute to his career to date, in another hint that his time on the grid may soon be at an end.

Multiple signs indicate that the Singapore Grand Prix may have been Ricciardo‘s last behind the wheel of the VCARB, with reserve driver Liam Lawson waiting in the wings for his chance to impress – though reports claim the Australian may yet remain among Red Bull’s pool of drivers, should he be replaced.

Nothing has yet been announced, though Ricciardo admitted after the race there is a “realistic chance” he will not feature in Austin in a month’s time.

Sky Sports presenter Pinkham, a close friend of Ricciardo’s, with the Australian being godfather to her son, Wilf, shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram and wrote: “L&G [ladies and gentlemen, ed.], your DOTD (Driver of the Decade😉)”

“What a journey.”

Ricciardo ended the Singapore Grand Prix with the fastest lap after pitting late on for VCARB, and was given a guard of honour by his team, along with an admission from team principal Laurent Mekies that it “may have been his last race” with them.

When asked if he knew he was being pitted for an attempt at the fastest lap, Ricciardo said after the race: “I had an idea, but I also thought they were just letting me have some fun because we were obviously a long way out of the points.

“At the end of the day, we weren’t quick enough. I don’t know the full picture of Yuki’s race, but I obviously saw he was also out of the points.

“So, maybe that’s also some confirmation that maybe we just didn’t quite have it today.

“At the end, fastest lap, I’m kind of hoping Max wins by a point now, because I guaranteed myself a very nice Christmas present.

“If so, sorry Lando, but I think I’d get a good Christmas present.”

When that possibility was later put to Verstappen and Ricciardo’s wish for a present, should it come true, the World Championship leader replied: “He can ask for anything he wants!”

