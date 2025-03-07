Daniel Ricciardo, the former Red Bull and McLaren driver, has announced the launch of a new brand of rosé wine following the end of his F1 career last year.

Ricciardo stands as one of the most celebrated F1 drivers of the last decade, having claimed eight F1 wins in a 13-year F1 stint between 2011 and 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo breaks social media silence

The Australian made his 257th and final F1 start at last September’s Singapore Grand Prix, with the 35-year-old replaced by Liam Lawson at Red Bull sister team Racing Bulls for the final six races of 2024.

Lawson has since stepped up to Red Bull’s senior team after Sergio Perez vacated his seat as Max Verstappen’s team-mate at the end of last year.

Ricciardo has said little since the conclusion of his F1 career, with the Perth-born star’s last Instagram post coming on December 17.

However, Ricciardo has broken his social media silence to announce the launch of a new rosé wine called ‘Enchanté’.

It marks his latest venture in the alcohol industry having operated his DR3 wine chain since 2020, with Ricciardo also launching a clothes range.

In an amusing clip released to promote the product, Ricciardo made a number of references to his old life, commenting: “I’ve taken my foot off the gas a bit lately.”

Holding a bottle of Enchanté, he adds: “It’s the perfect celebration of my new outlook.”

Ricciardo is later seen nearby a water fountain designed with a nod to his famous ‘shoey’ celebration, which saw him drink champagne from his race boot on the podium.

Ricciardo enjoyed the best years of his career in a five-year stint with Red Bull between 2014 and 2018, when he claimed all but one of his eight career victories.

The Australian announced a shock move to Renault (now Alpine) in the summer of 2018, linking up with the Enstone-based team at the beginning of 2019.

Ricciardo switched to McLaren for 2021 and overcame a challenging season to secure what proved to be his final victory at that year’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, ending the team’s nine-year winless run in the process.

He was dropped by McLaren at the end of the following season after his struggles worsened, with Ricciardo spending the first half of 2023 on the sidelines after returning to Red Bull as reserve driver.

Ricciardo replaced Nyck de Vries, dropped after just 10 races of the season, at Racing Bulls (then AlphaTauri) ahead of that year’s Hungarian Grand Prix, but suffered a broken hand ahead of his third race back in the Netherlands and was ruled out for five races.

Having struggled to match team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, Ricciardo parted company with Racing Bulls with six rounds remaining of last season.

