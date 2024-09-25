Daniel Ricciardo has said he received a talk from Sir Jackie Stewart in his “breakthrough year” in 2014, offering to be on the end of a phone for when times became tougher.

While the Australian initially brushed off that thought, given he was riding the crest of a wave as the only non-Mercedes driver to win a race that year, he explained that the following season provided immediate proof of what the three-time World Champion was talking about, with Formula 1 providing highs and lows with it.

Widespread reports now suggest that the Singapore Grand Prix may have been the last race Ricciardo will take in Formula 1, with Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson waiting in the wings for a potential chance to impress this season.

The ‘Honey Badger’ cut an emotional figure after the race while giving interviews, and was later given a guard of honour by his VCARB team while re-entering the paddock.

The 35-year-old admitted that battling for the lower ends of the points may not serve the same motivation for him as competing for victories, having tried to make his way back to a ‘senior’ Red Bull seat.

“I do feel, let’s say at peace with it,” Ricciardo told Sky F1 when asked about the prospect of Singapore potentially having been his last race.

“At some point, it’ll come for all of us. I tried to get back into Red Bull, it didn’t work out, so then I also have to say, ‘Okay, what else am I ultimately doing here and trying to achieve?’

“I think when you experience the highs of winning, you can only fight for P10 for so long. There is nothing like that feeling, and if that no longer is possible, and if it is becoming a little harder, I think that’s the truth.

“I was able to do some moments of maybe greatness this year, but it was trickier to do it week in, week out. And maybe that’s [being] 35, maybe that’s the competition’s getting better and better, who knows?”

Having won eight races, if confirmed, Ricciardo would leave the sport as one of the drivers to have taken the fight to Mercedes in the early years of their dominance, alongside competing against Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

But while fighting at the front, he revealed that three-time World Champion Stewart talked to him to let him know he would be there to support him as and when times became tougher.

“Sometimes it felt a lot more effortless,” he said when asked to reflect on memories of his career.

“I remember, actually, it was here [Singapore] in 2014, that was my breakthrough year, and Sir Jackie Stewart caught me in the lobby, and I remember he said something to me.

“He goes: ‘Look, if you ever want to talk, let me know, because it won’t always be as easy as it seems.’

“And he was kind of just preparing me for the lows. I was on such a high and, okay, I didn’t win the championship that year, but everything just felt easy. I’m exaggerating, obviously not easy, so when he told me, I was like: ‘I’m good. Like, what are you talking about? I’m not struggling, I’m not intimidated by anyone. You know, what is this?’

“But even the following year, 2015 was a tough year, and I immediately realised what he was talking about.

“I think, never get too high, try not to get too low and just try to ride the wave. But yeah, keep your feet on the ground.”

