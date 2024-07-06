Daniel Ricciardo under FIA investigation for strange pit-lane incident at British GP

Daniel Ricciardo has been summoned to see the stewards regarding a pit-lane infringement during the final hour of British GP practice.

Ricciardo was seen weaving in his VCARB 01 going down the fast lane of the pit lane as he passed mechanics in their pit boxes on his right, the pre-FP3 deluge of rain and chilly conditions making for very low grip levels.

Daniel Ricciardo to face British GP stewards

Ricciardo’s actions caught the attention of the stewards who soon announced a post-session investigation over a possible breach of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations, which states that “at no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person”.

More to follow…

