Daniel Ricciardo provides fresh Red Bull return update amid early F1 2024 struggles

Daniel Ricciardo said he is fully confident what “my position is in the team” after doubts were raised over his long-term Red Bull future.

The Australian has not hit the ground running so far in 2024 with two finishes outside of the points but has not lost any confidence of his standing within the Red Bull organisation.

Daniel Ricciardo bats away Red Bull speculation

Ricciardo has made no secret of his desire to finish his career at Red Bull but that looks unlikely if judging him off the two races in 2024 alone.

He finished 13th in Bahrain before a long pit stop consigned him to 16th in Saudi Arabia but he is confident he will turn the corner.

“I don’t buy into any of the stories, if you will,” Ricciardo said when asked about the links to Red Bull. “I know what my position is in the team and I know what, let’s say… some potential things that could happen if I do very well.

“But it’s like everything, any team you’re with, if you have a really strong season it could lead to maybe something different or increase your position where you currently are. It’s always our objective to do the best we can. I think whatever happens will happen or can happen.

“My objective is to drive this car as good as I can. Now, getting back into a car, I’m definitely not looking too far ahead. Am I thinking about the Red Bull seat that you speak of? No. I know if I do some really good results maybe then that can present itself potentially.

“It’s not something I think about because 12 months ago I wasn’t in this position, I didn’t know if I would be back in this position, so I just take it weekend after weekend.”

Ricciardo was the latest driver to come in the crosshair of Helmut Marko who said the Australian had “to come up with something soon” but the RB driver was undeterred by the comments.

“It’s not annoying,” he said of Marko’s criticism in Melbourne. “The most important part of our job is the driving but a big part of it is talking [to the media].

“When things go well, everyone is talking positively and when they don’t, they don’t talk so positively.

“I know that I came back here because I believe I can do it, I believe I belong here.

“When people ask ‘do you have a point to prove’ or ‘keep people happy’… I am here for myself because I know I can still do it.”

